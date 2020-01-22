With a decisive road win in the semifinals, the Gardendale wrestling team has secured a spot in the Class 6A duals state championship match against a familiar opponent.
The Rockets, thanks to seven pins and a pair of major decisions, clocked Hartselle 53-15 on Tuesday night in the semis. Each bout is summarized below.
▪ 162: Carson Kim (Gardendale) over Brody Wade (Hartselle) Maj 13-3
▪ 172: Derrick Orvik (Gardendale) over Nicholas Countess (Hartselle) Maj 12-2
▪ 184: Kennedy Wyatt (Gardendale) over Brian Torbert (Hartselle) Fall 2:43
▪ 197: Xander Waddell (Harts) over Jeremy Simpson (Gardendale) Dec 12-7
▪ 222: Riley Dunn (Gardendale) over Jonathan Mcclesky (Hartselle) Fall 1:16
▪ 287: Ryan Garrison (Hartselle) over Cole Jenkins (Gardendale) Fall 3:13
▪ 108: Daishun Powe (Gardendale) over Gage Roberts (Hartselle) Fall 3:36
▪ 115: Isaiah Powe (Gardendale) over Jameson Falciani (Hartselle) Fall 2:55
▪ 122: Melton Powe (Gardendale) over Lincoln Bryant (Hartselle) Dec 3-2
▪ 128: Payton Roberts (Hartselle) over Brody Scoggin (Gardendale) Dec 8-5
▪ 134: Luis Sanchez (Gardendale) over Ethan England (Hartselle) Fall 3:04
▪ 140: Devyn Scoggins (Gardendale) over Malachai Collett (Hartselle) Fall 4:30
▪ 147: Caden Mcdonald (Harts) over Vincent Zeigler (Gardendale) Dec 14-11
▪ 154: Russ Boackle (Gardendale) over James England (Hartselle) Fall 2:57
This marks the third consecutive season Gardendale has qualified for the duals state championship match and, for the third time, Oxford will be the challenger. The Yellow Jackets have won the state duals event in each of its three years of existence.
In the south semifinal match on Tuesday, Oxford beat Wetumpka by a final of 53-25.
Friday night’s championship match will unfold at the Birmingham CrossPlex. Wrestling begins at 6 p.m.
