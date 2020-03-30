This makes it three in a row for Kam Woods.
On Saturday, Pinson Valley’s senior guard was named the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Class 6A Player of the Year—his second 6A crown in two years with the Indians and third straight POY award overall. He also took the honors in 3A as a sophomore at Midfield in 2018 before transferring to Pinson Valley.
Woods, an uncommitted guard in the Class of 2020, sank an eye-popping 38.1 points per game for head coach Darrell Barber last season. He was stellar in the postseason, scoring 154 points in four playoff games, beginning with the Class 6A, Area 12 championship game.
Woods’ postseason statline went as follows:
▪ Area 12 championship versus Clay-Chalkville: 34 points, eight rebounds, seven assists
▪ Northeast Sub-Regional versus Shades Valley: 45 points, five rebounds, seven steals
▪ Northeast Regional semifinals versus Oxford: 41 points, including 32 straight in the second half
▪ Northeast Regional finals versus Huffman: 34 points, four assists, four steals
All eight Player of the Year winners are in play for the state’s top honor—Mr. Basketball—which will be announced on April 4. This is Woods’ third attempt as a Mr. Basketball finalist. He finished fourth in last season’s Mr. Basketball vote.
The 2020 finalists include, 7A’s Colby Jones of Mountain Brook, 6A’s Kam Woods of Pinson Valley, 5A’s Reginald Perry of Fairfield, 4A’s Kobe Simmons of Talladega, 3A’s Andres Burney of Pike County, 2A’s J.D. Davison of Calhoun, 1A’s Tommy Murr of Lindsay Lane, AISA’s Tyree Curry of Evangel Christian.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.