Check out a complete rundown of Week 3 matchups involving NJN-area teams below.
Fultondale vs. J.B. Pennington
J.B. Pennington has not won at Wildcats Stadium since the 2007 season and has lost their last three games to Fultondale by a combined score of 140-48.
The Tigers (0-3, 0-1 Class 3A, Region 5) have been shut out over the last two weeks against Susan Moore and Hanceville.
I expect the Wildcats (1-1, 1-0 Region 5) to handle this contest from start to finish and extend their league winning streak to 20 games.
Corner vs. Jasper
Corner opened up Class 5A, Region 7 play with a tough road loss at Russellville last week and things won’t get any easier at home this Friday when No. 1 Jasper comes to town.
The Vikings dismantled Dora last week 66-0 while Corner (2-1, 0-1 Region 7) suffered its first loss by a 34-point margin at Russellville.
I’ve got Jasper in this game.
Gardendale vs. Pell City
The Rockets (3-0, 1-0 Class 6A, Region 6) will debut the updated lights in Driver Stadium this Friday night when league foe Pell City (1-2, 0-1 Region 6) visits.
The Panthers’ lone win came at Calera (1-2) 27-21 in Week 1. That victory is sandwiched between a 28-13 loss at Fort Payne and a 41-7 home loss to Oxford.
Gardendale won this matchup by three touchdowns last September and I expect a similar result this Friday under the new lights.
Tabernacle Christian vs. Victory Christian
The Torches, who fielded a fully-healthy Tony Galbraith for the first time, notched win No. 1 last Friday thanks to a 50-42 decision over Banks Academy.
Galbraith and Josiah Davis teamed up in the Tabernacle backfield for a 260-yard rushing effort in the win, and that production bodes well for the Torches moving forward. If those two can continue eating up yards this week in Moncrief Park, I expect Tabernacle (1-3, 1-0 CFA) to exploit a Victory Christian (2-1, 0-1 CFA) defense that allows 35 points per game.
Mortimer Jordan vs. St. Clair County
After breaking a 22-game region winning streak last week at Center Point, Mortimer Jordan (1-2, 0-1 Class 5A, Region 5) gets a great opportunity to bounce back on Friday night with winless St. Clair County coming to Jimmie Trotter Stadium.
The Fighting Saints (0-3, 0-1 Region 5) have scored a total of 35 points through the first three games of the season, and have lost 11 of their last 13 games, dating back to 2018. St. Clair County comes into this week allowing 33 points per game, and I expect Blue Devil quarterback Kourtlan Marsh to take full advantage of this porous unit.
Pinson Valley at Clay-Chalkville
Second-ranked Pinson Valley is 4-0 against crosstown rival Clay-Chalkville under head coach Patrick Nix, who improved to 29-2 with the Indians last week in a 23-7 win over Shades Valley.
Nix has bounced the Cougars from the last two playoff brackets on his way to two Class 6A state championships, but Pinson Valley is not the offensive juggernaut its was in 2017 and 2018. Without reigning Mr. Football award winner Bo Nix under center, the Indians are averaging 27 points per game early on in 2019, which is 10 points down from last year’s team.
I’ve got fourth-ranked Clay-Chalkville (3-0) ending a five-game skid to Pinson Valley (2-1, 1-0 Region 6) at home on Friday night.
