Check out a complete rundown of Week 6 matchups involving NJN-area teams below.
Gardendale vs. Pinson Valley
This top-10 showdown carries with it some heavy playoff implications.
The eighth-ranked Rockets are off to their first 6-0 start in 17 years and welcome their toughest opponent yet—No. 5 Pinson Valley—to Driver Stadium this Friday night. Both teams are in position to host first-round playoff games coming out of Class 6A, Region 6, but this outcome will go a long way in shaping the postseason outlook moving forward.
Gardendale (6-0, 3-0 Region 6) has scored 30 points or more in five of its six games this year and is coming off a 35-7 win at Hazel Green last week. Pinson Valley (3-2, 2-1 Region 6) is coming off a bye week, which was followed by a 34-33 loss to No. 3 Oxford on Sept. 20. Their only common opponent to this point is Clay-Chalkville, who the Indians beat 31-7 on Sept. 13 and the Rockets beat 38-35 on Sept. 20.
I’ve got the two-time defending state champions scoring a road win in this one, but by a much closer margin than the last two meetings in this series: Pinson Valley 55, Gardendale 7 (2017) and Pinson Valley 42, Gardendale 7 (2018).
Fultondale vs. Vinemont
Fultondale is 3-0 all-time against the Vinemont Eagles and I expect them to improve upon that this Friday night at Wildcats Field.
Fultondale (4-1, 3-0 Class 3A, Region 5) also has a 21-game region winning streak working in their favor. Vinemont (2-3, 1-1 Class 3A, Region 5), on the other hand, looks to bounce back from a 21-6 loss to Class 2A Addison. According to the Cullman Times, Vinemont tossed a pair of second-half interceptions and opened the door to 306 yards of Addison offense in the loss.
If Fultondale quarterback Willie Smith can cut down on the turnovers (he tossed three interceptions last week in an overtime victory at Class 5A John Carroll), his Wildcats should bag their fifth win of the season.
Mortimer Jordan at Central-Clay County
In a rematch of last year’s Class 5A semifinal showdown, Mortimer Jordan (4-2, 2-1 Class 5A, Region 5) will travel 95 miles to Volunteer Stadium this Friday night for, perhaps, its toughest test yet.
No. 2 Central-Clay County (4-1, 3-0 Region 5) suffered its first lost last week in double overtime at top-ranked Jasper. According to The Daily Mountain Eagle, the Volunteers were stopped on a 2-point conversion attempt in the second overtime to end the game at 35-34 in favor of the Vikings.
Running back Quentin Knight led Central-Clay County with 123 yards on 25 carries. He scored first on a 1-yard run and later on a 9-yard reception from quarterback Boyd Ogles in the second overtime.
The Vols have scored no less than 34 points in each of their first five games, and will face a Mortimer Jordan defense that allows 21 points per game. However, with Central-Clay County coming off a taxing double-overtime loss last week, I like the Blue Devils to pull this region upset.
Corner at Dora
Both teams enter this week coming off a bye and both teams hope to shake free from a three-game skid.
Dora (2-3, 0-3 Class 5A, Region 7) started the season with two wins over Cordova and Carbon Hill, but have since dropped three in a row to the likes of Jasper, Hamilton and Lawrence County. In those losses, the Bulldogs have given up an average of 43 points per game.
Corner (2-3, 0-3 Class 5A, Region 7) also led off with two straight wins and followed with three consecutive losses. The Jackets suffered lopsided region losses to two of the top 5A teams in the state—No. 1 Jasper and No. 5 Russellville—but rebounded with a much more competitive 14-7 loss at Hamilton on Sept. 20.
The off week should benefit a banged up Corner roster, and that’s why I’ve got the Yellow Jackets earning their first Region 7 win this week on the road.
