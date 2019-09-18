Check out a complete rundown of Week 4 matchups involving NJN-area teams below.
Gardendale at Clay-Chalkville
Since these two began playing in the same region in 2014, Gardendale (4-0, 2-0 Class 6A, Region 6) has been unable to clear the Clay-Chalkville hurdle, going 0-5 against the Cougars and losing all but one of those contests by 25 points or more.
And although No. 7 Clay-Chalkville (3-1, 0-1 Region 6) is coming off its largest margin of defeat—Pinson Valley 31, CCHS 7—since the 2017 playoffs, the Cougars are still considered one of the toughest outs in Alabama 6A football. Led by first-year quarterback Khalib Johnson, Clay-Chalkville is averaging 25 points per game and has early wins over Dothan, James Clemens and Park Crossing.
Based on what we’ve seen in 2019, undefeated Gardendale looks perfectly capable of knocking off the Cougars for the first time in eight attempts as a program. The Rockets are off to their first 4-0 start since 2016 and if they can turn that into 5-0 this Friday night, it would be the first time since 2002 when they finished the regular season 10-0.
Nevertheless, I’ll have to side with history on this one by picking Clay-Chalkville.
Corner at Hamilton
Corner (2-2, 0-2 Class 5A, Region 7) looks to hand Hamilton its first loss of the 2019 season this Friday night in Joe Sargent Stadium. The Aggies (3-0, 2-0 Region 7) started the year with a 19-14 win over Cordova followed by a 24-12 win over West Point and a 28-21 win over Dora last week.
Together, Hamilton’s opponents are a combined 4-8 on the year. Corner’s last two opponents, Jasper and Russellville, hold a combined record of 6-0. The early schedule has been more daunting for the Yellow Jackets and I expect that to benefit their cause on Friday night, as they notch their first region win of the year.
Mortimer Jordan vs. Sylacauga
The Blue Devils (2-2, 1-1 Class 5A, Region 5) welcome Sylacauga (4-0, 2-0 Region 5) to Jimmie Trotter Stadium this Friday for a third straight region test. The undefeated Aggies enter this week averaging 33 points per game and allowing 16 points per outing.
Sylacauga’s offense goes as running back Maleek Pope goes. The running back accepted 18 carries for 166 yards during last week’s 36-6 win over Moody. As a team, Sylacauga posted 301 yards of offense and held the Blue Devils to 119 yards on the night.
This week however, presents a tougher task. I’ve got Mortimer Jordan in this one.
Fultondale at Holly Pond
Fultondale (2-1, 2-0 Class 3A, Region 5) looks to extend its 20-game region winning streak again this Friday on the road against a 1-3 Holly Pond team that earned its first win last week by a 36-20 score over Hanceville.
The Broncos (1-1 Region 5) score 24 points per game and defend at a rate of 31 points per game. According to The Cullman Times, Holly Pond running back Levi Boatright ran for 208 yards and three scores against Hanceville last week while Kyler Chaney ran 99 yards on 20 carries.
The Wildcats struggled at times defending the run last week in a 21-7 win over J. B. Pennington, and might surrender some ground game again this Friday. However, I expect Fultondale’s offense to do enough to extend the streak to 21 games.
Tabernacle Christian at Tuscaloosa Christian
Tabernacle Christian (2-3, 2-0 Christian Football Association) has bounced back from an 0-3 start with two straight wins over Banks Academy and Victory Christian, but the Torches will have to buck some trends if they want to stay in the win column on Friday.
Tabernacle is 0-2 on the road this year while Tuscaloosa Christian (2-3, 2-2 CFA) is 2-0 in their home stadium. The Knights and Torches are similar in their point production this season with Tabernacle outscoring Tuscaloosa 160-156 in five games. The Knights have surrendered 220 points, which is 10 points better than Tabernacle.
I expect Head coach Keith Dabbs and the Torches to win a close one in Tuscaloosa.
Pinson Valley vs. Oxford
No. 2 Pinson Valley (3-1, 2-0 Class 6A, Region 6) wraps up a brutal five-game stretch with perhaps one of its toughest opponents of the season this Friday in Willie Adams Stadium.
Sixth-ranked Oxford (4-0, 1-0 Region 6) is the fifth straight Pinson Valley opponent to be either ranked or receiving votes to be ranked in the Alabama Sports Writers Association poll. The Indians have won all but one of those contests, as Class 7A No. 5 Hewitt-Trussville beat them 40-33 on opening night.
I expect Oxford to end the Tribe’s 15-game region winning streak on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.