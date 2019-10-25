Three local teams took the floor in Huntsville's Von Braun Center this week for the North Super Regional Tournament. Class 6A Gardendale, Class 5A Mortimer Jordan and Class 3A Fultondale each ended their 2019 seasons in the opening round of play.
The Mortimer Jordan volleyball team ended its second season under head coach Tonya Helm in the first round of the Class 5A North Super Regional Tournament on Thursday. The Blue Devils (42-13) lost out to Area 14 champion Lawrence County (45-18) in straight sets 25-12, 25-18, 25-20.
Three days after winning the Class 3A, Area 9 championship, the Fultondale volleyball team brought an end to its 2019 season with a first-round super regional loss to Lauderdale County, 3-0 (25-23, 25-19, 25-20). The Wildcats (12-7) extended their streak of area titles to four years this season under head coach Melanie Gearhart.
It was also one and done for the Gardendale volleyball team on Friday. It took Class 6A, Area 14 runner-up Cullman five sets to end Gardendale’s season in the opening round of the North supers. The Rockets claimed a 25-19 win in the second set and a 25-23 win in the fourth, but Cullman filled in the blanks with wins of 25-10, 25-20, 15-8.
Gardendale swept its was to an Area 11 championship on Tuesday at home, beating Jackson-Olin and Carver-Birmingham.
