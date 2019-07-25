CLAY—With kickoff to the high school football season about one month away, Mortimer Jordan has dedicated this week to putting the final touches on its offseason program.
The Blue Devils, who have made several acquisitions to its coaching staff, started the week with a trip to the Deerfoot 7-on-7 Invitational at Clay-Chalkville on Tuesday and rounded things out with an OTA at Pelham High School on Thursday.
Dusty Goode, entering his seventh season as Mortimer Jordan’s head coach, had mixed feelings about his team’s 1-3 record on Tuesday in the 17-team passing camp.
“We had some turnover on the coaching staff, so we’re trying to get as many opportunities as we can to compete,” said Goode. “We’re trying to compete with other teams and get reps. A lot of times a bad rep is better than no rep at all, but we’ve got a long way to go and a lot of improving to do.”
“I saw some positive things. I saw some negative things,” he continued.
PART 1Mortimer Jordan head coach Dusty Goode talks pros and cons from the Deerfoot 7-on-7. @MJBlueDevils @MJHSbluedevils pic.twitter.com/YhyXasijiG— Erik Harris (@jeharris2) July 25, 2019
While in pool play, Big Blue suffered back-to-back losses to Thompson and Haleyville before edging Pelham in the late-morning session. Following a brief lunch break, they entered tournament competition as the 10-seed and fell in the opening round opposite 7-seed Hueytown who was quarterbacked by Roydell Williams—the state’s second-rated overall player and No. 1 running back prospect in the Class of 2020, according to Rivals.
Goode liked bits and pieces of what rising senior quarterback Kourtlan Marsh had on Tuesday, but admits there’s room to grow between now and kickoff. Some of that comes with the territory of coaching-staff turnover. New offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, Stuart Floyd, is one of several new faces on the sideline.
PART 2Mortimer Jordan head coach Dusty Goode talks about third-year starting QB Kourtlan Marsh and his adjustment to new OC Stuart Floyd. @MJBlueDevils @MJHSbluedevils pic.twitter.com/CtXvRMRFFG— Erik Harris (@jeharris2) July 25, 2019
“Kourtlan played well at times—he’s still learning to get his reads down and, like I said, it’s going to be totally different for him, but he has come a long way,” said Goode. “They just started in the spring [working] with him and they’re going all summer, so Kourtlan is going to be fine. Kourtlan is a winner and we’ve got a lot of winners around him.”
Since becoming a full-time starter as a sophomore in 2017, Marsh has quarterbacked the Blue Devils to a record of 21-5. He looks to improve upon that on Aug. 23 at Pleasant Grove.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.