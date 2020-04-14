The 2020 Class 6A Player of the Year out of Pinson Valley announced his college commitment on Tuesday.
Kam Woods, one of the top scorers in Alabama High School Athletic Association history, says he will continue his basketball career at Troy University. He made the announcement on Tuesday afternoon with a social media video.
The 6’1” guard sank 147 triples for the Indians last season on their way to the Northeast Regional finals in Jacksonville. He is a two-time North Jefferson News Player of the Year.
@KamGlizzzy3 we Taking The Stairs my guy! @TroyTrojansMBB you just got the biggest steal around!! #Pate#Indian#Trojan⚔️ pic.twitter.com/IuNsWB2jSn— 𝓒𝓸𝓪𝓬𝓱 𝓓. 𝓑𝓪𝓻𝓫𝓮𝓻 (@coachbarber) April 14, 2020
