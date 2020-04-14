Kam Woods

Pinson Valley senior Kam Woods is the 2019-20 NJN Basketball Player of the Year. He also won the award as a junior last season. 

 Vickie Unlap (fodcation.com), for The North Jefferson News

The 2020 Class 6A Player of the Year out of Pinson Valley announced his college commitment on Tuesday.

Kam Woods, one of the top scorers in Alabama High School Athletic Association history, says he will continue his basketball career at Troy University. He made the announcement on Tuesday afternoon with a social media video.

The 6’1” guard sank 147 triples for the Indians last season on their way to the Northeast Regional finals in Jacksonville. He is a two-time North Jefferson News Player of the Year. 

Erik Harris is the sports editor for The North Jefferson News. He can be reached at sports@njeffersonnews.com

