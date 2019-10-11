In an extremely one-sided affair, Tabernacle Christian (4-4, 4-1) handled New Life Christian (4-5, 1-4) by a count of 44-6. This win clinches a second-seed in the CFA Playoffs for the Torches.
“We were off last week, so we had two weeks [to get prepared]. We knew we clinched second place if we won tonight, and now we host a home playoff game; we played a lot better than I thought we would tonight,” stated Tabernacle head coach Keith Dabbs following the win.
Tabernacle jumped out to a 30-0 lead by the end of the first quarter.
The first score for Tabernacle came just a minute into the game, as Josiah Davis ran for 7 yards out of the backfield to give the Torches an early 6-0 lead. Six minutes later, Drew Peters snuck the ball in from the 1-yard line, and a 2-point conversion gave Tabernacle a 14-0 lead.
Davis scored his second rushing touchdown on the next Tabernacle drive, this time for 5 yards. A Peters-to-Tony Galbraith connection on the 2-point conversion extended Tabernacle’s lead to 22.
The next dive for the Torches saw Davis beat his man deep and catch a perfectly thrown touchdown pass by Peters for 24 yards. With a successful 2-point conversion, the Torches led the Eagles 30-0 at the end of the first.
Davis’s fourth touchdown came on the following drive for Tabernacle. The senior rushed 18 yards to give the Torches a 36-0 advantage. Galbraith sprinted 43 yards down the sideline for the final Tabernacle touchdown of the night, and the Torches went to the locker room up 42-0.
The only second half points for Tabernacle came midway through the third, as a New Life snap went out of the end zone, resulting in a safety for the Torches. Late in the fourth, Eagle receiver Ian Wright dashed 95 yards untouched to give New Life its only points of the night.
The Torches walked out of Moncrief Park with a huge 44-6 victory.
Defensively for Tabernacle, the Torches only allowed 99 New Life offensive yards. Excluding the long New Life touchdown, the Torches only gave up 4 yards of offense.
For the entirety of the second half, the underclassmen for the Torches were on the field, and they got great experience.
“It helps for the future, and it encourages them this year. It gets them excited to go to practice Monday, and see there’s hope to get in the game on Friday nights,” Dabbs on the importance of younger players getting on-field experience.
Next week, the Torches travel to East Memorial in the final CFA regular season game.
