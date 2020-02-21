With postseason basketball in full swing, the Alabama Christian Athletics Association (ACAA) State Basketball Tournament has begun at the Oxford Civic Center.
The Tabernacle Christian boys worked past Chilton Christian 60-57 on Thursday in the quarterfinals. Tyler Andrews (24) and Drew Peters (20) combined for 44 of the Torches’ 60 total points in the playoff win that pairs Tabernacle (25-4) with Banks Academy in the semifinals on Thursday.
In the girls bracket, Tabernacle lost 48-43 to Brooklane in the state semifinals on Thursday. Despite a 30-point effort from Gracie Howard, that loss ends the Torches’ season one win shy of the state finals. The girls have been a major factor in the ACAA, winning state with a 24-1 record last season after a runner-up finish in 2018 and another state championship in 2017.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.