High school wrestling season came to a close on Saturday afternoon with Gardendale winning its second Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) state championship of the season in dominant fashion.
The Rockets defended their Class 6A duals state title with a traditional state championship in Huntsville’s Von Braun Center.
Coach Brian Brasseal’s team left little doubt rolling up a big lead Friday and posted 175.5 points overall to beat runner-up Benjamin Russell by 41 points to claim the 6A championship. Oxford was third with 109.5 points and defending champion McAdory finished fourth with 109. The title was Gardendale’s first since winning back-to-back state crowns in 1974 and 1975. Freshman Isaiah Powe (50-2) won the 113-pound title for the Rockets’ only individual title. Gardendale’s Melton Powe (19-2) was runner-up at 120 pounds along with Brody Scoggins (34-21) at 126 pounds and Russ Boackle (46-8) at 152 pounds.
Also for the Rockets, Carson Kim placed third in the 160-pound division, while (170) Derrick Orvick and (138) Devyn Scoggins notched fourth-place finishes in their respective weight classes.
In Class 1A-5A competition, Mortimer Jordan finished at sixth with 84 team points and Corner checked in at eighth with 73. With a score of 189.5, Arab claimed its eighth state championship since 2011.
Corner senior Nicholas Brashear won an individual state championship with a 6-4 decision over Arab’s Sam Atchley in the 182-pound finals. Yellow Jackets’ junior Cole Fuller led the 1A-5A bracket with three pins over the weekend and secured a championship at 220 pounds.
For Mortimer Jordan, Sebastian Oswald won the 138-pound crown with a 3-0 decision over Patrick Lawler of Arab.
