The Gardendale wrestling team won three of its four matches at the Clint McCall Duals in Oxford last Wednesday. As a team, the Rockets earned wins over Chelsea, 47-30, Southside-Gadsden, 52-18, and Gadsden City, 69-6, before losing their final bout against Bob Jones by a final of 36-34.
Daishun Powe (106), Sammy Sanchez (132), Devyn Scoggins (138), Russ Boackle (152), Carson Kim (160) and Eason Jinright (120) each scored four wins apiece for Gardendale at Oxford Sports Arena. Scoggins finished the day with three pins, including a seven-second finish over Gadsden City’s Barron Byers.
The Gardendale boys basketball team won two of its three games last week at Spain Park’s Jag Classic. The Rockets (4-1) opened tournament play with a 50-44 loss to Oak Mountain, but bounced back with back-to-back wins over Clay-Chalkville, 63-50, and Smiths Station, 68-59.
Jalon Moore was named to the all-tournament team thanks to his 15 points and eight rebounds per game in Hoover.
Gardendale is scheduled to host defending Class 7A state champion Mountain Brook on Tuesday night after print deadline.
The Mortimer Jordan boys basketball team finished as the runner-up of the Hanceville Thanksgiving Tournament last week.
The Blue Devils (3-4) began tournament play last Tuesday with a 63-53 win over Sumiton Christian. According to the team's Twitter page, Nolan Dean recorded his first-career dunk on his way to a 14-point performance that night. Branson Swindle pitched in with 13 points while Aaron Devine finished with 12 points on the road.
Mortimer Jordan later bounced host Hanceville 76-44 in the semifinals. Caleb Speights (17), Nolan Dean (14) and Colin Swindle (13) each reached double digits in the scorebook.
It took double overtime for Moody to eventually score the tournament championship by a 73-69 score last Friday.
The Pinson Valley boys basketball team also fell in a tournament championship game last week, as Huffman walked away with the Heritage Classic hardware following an 87-74 victory. The Indians did however, secure quality tournament wins over Fairfield, 67-64, Woodlawn, 78-66, and Jeff Davis, 92-58.
Pinson Valley guard Kam Woods averaged 37 points scored through four games in Fairfield.
