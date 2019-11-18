The early signing period has begun, leading multiple local student-athletes to the pen and paper.
Corner pitcher Brayden Rowe signed a baseball scholarship to the University of Alabama last Thursday. The right-hander was named a second-team member of the Class 5A Alabama Sports Writers Association All-State Baseball Team after striking out 54 batters in 41 2/3 innings pitched last season as a junior.
Welcome to the @AlabamaBSB program and @UofAlabama, Brayden Rowe!https://t.co/w9z1t0zgXx #RollTide pic.twitter.com/0eO4af8X88— Alabama Baseball (@AlabamaBSB) November 14, 2019
Fellow Yellow Jackets senior Lauren Higginbotham signed a softball scholarship to the University of Montevallo. The catcher bopped a team-leading six home runs while swinging for a .421 average in 2019.
Thankful. @MontevalloSB 💛💜💛💜 pic.twitter.com/q6uyWBkuLc— l_higg (@l_higg) November 14, 2019
Gardendale outfielder Abbie Waters recently signed a softball scholarship with Wallace State Community College in Hanceville. Waters scored 74 runs and hit for a .543 average as the Rockets put together a Class 6A runner-up season in 2019.
Can’t wait to be a lion!! 🦁 @WallaceStSB pic.twitter.com/s4iHNJOxGW— Abbie Waters (@abbiemwaterss) November 14, 2019
Two of her Gardendale teammates Kenzie Swindle (Martin Methodist) and Haley Horton (Coastal Alabama Community College) have also signed scholarships.
On Sunday, Gardendale senior David Harris inked with UAB baseball. Harris helped lead the Rockets to the Class 6A state quarterfinals last season thanks to playoff wins over Hartselle and Pinson Valley.
Congratulations to David Harris on signing with @UAB_Baseball Very well deserved and we can’t wait to see you play at the next level!! #HailtheDale #GoBlazers pic.twitter.com/Uu2OZ1P5sM— GHS Rockets Baseball (@GdaleHSBaseball) November 17, 2019
The Tabernacle Christian boys basketball team went on the road for a 70-54 win at Chilton Christian Academy on Friday night. Tyler Andrews went off in the second half, scoring 18 of his game-high 22 points in the final two periods. Caleb Howard delivered with 20 points for the Torches and Drew Peters added 18 more in the win.
The Tabernacle Christian girls basketball team also scored a road win over Chilton Christian Academy on Friday, 37-33. AG Branham led the Torches with 13 points to go with 11 more from Gracie Howard and 10 from Ashlyn Howard.
On Saturday, the Mortimer Jordan girls basketball team played hots to the Dewey Barber Chevrolet Ladies Tip Off Challenge. The tournament saw 14 teams take the floor in seven games throughout the day in what Blue Devil head coach Kelly Robinson called an exposure opportunity for the players involved.
Robinson said Tennessee head coach Kellie Harper attended along with coaches from Belmont, Montevallo, Faulkner and Lawson State Community College.
Mortimer Jordan (3-1) dropped its first game of the year by a 53-37 score to Muscle Shoals.
