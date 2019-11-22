The Gardendale boys basketball team rolled in its home opener Thursday night, downing Cullman by a score of 70-41. Kameron Burkett led the Rockets (2-0) with 12 points to go with 10 points apiece from Clayton Cunningham and Jalon Moore.
The Gardendale girls basketball team slipped to 0-2 on the young season with an 87-39 home loss to Cullman on Thursday night.
The Tabernacle Christian boys basketball team improved to 7-0 on the year with a 60-32 win over Legacy on Thursday night. For the Torches, Caleb Howard delivered with 14 points, Drew Peters started fast with six first-quarter points and finished with 13, and Tyler Andrew added 11 of his own in the win.
Gardendale’s wrestling team went to the mat for a pair of Thursday-night wins over Homewood, 40-36, and Helena, 43-32. Opposite the Huskies, Gardendale scored wins from Sammy Sanchez (Fall 1:21) in the 132-pound division, Luis Sanches (Dec 3-2) in the 138-pound division, Vincent Zeigler (Fall 1:42) in the 145-pound division, Russ Boackle (Fall 2:42) in the 152-pound division, Carson Kim (TF 16-1 3:00) in the 160-pound division, Kennedy Wyatt (Fall 1:57) in the 182-pound division, and Jeremy Simpson (Fall 2:25) in the 195-pound division.
For the Rockets against Homewood, Brody Scoggins beat Jordan Cottrell (MD 16-6), Luis Sanchez won on a forfeit, Vincent Zeigler won on a forfeit, Russ Boackle beat Ehab Almansoob (Fall 1:01), Carson Kim beat Martin Sanchez Mendoza (Fall 1:55), Keenan Wyatt claimed a forfeit, and Daishun Powe beat Christian Sanchez (Fall 4:33).
