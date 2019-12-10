The Gardendale wrestling team took first place at the Gardendale Invitational over the weekend, holding off second-place Arab, 237-188. Other local participants include No. 7 Corner and No. 15 Fultondale.
According to the event’s final standings, 20 teams participated.
Gardendale sent five wrestlers to the top of the podium, including 113-pounder Isaiah Powe, 132-pounder Luis Sanchez, 152-pounder Russ Boackle, 160-pounder Carson Kim, and 182-pounder Derrick Orvik.
Orvik secured three pins over the weekend and topped it all off with a 5-4 decision over Corner’s Nicholas Brashear in the 182-pound finals.
Kim started the tournament off with back-to-back pins over Arthur Cox and Kevin Martinez, and later took a 3-1 decision over Jordyn Johnson in the first-place match.
Boackle pinned down four opponents in the 152-pound division, including his finals opponent—Preston Reed, of Jasper.
In the 132-pound division, Sanchez pinned his first four opponents and first-place match over Corey Jones by a 10-5 decision.
Powe accepted a bye in his first match, pinned three straight opponents and finished off McAdory’s Hudson Waldrop with a sudden victory in the tournament finals at 113 pounds.
The Mortimer Jordan girls basketball team (6-5, 2-0) ran away with its second Class 5A, Area 11 win of the season on Tuesday when Corner came to town. The Blue Devils followed up last week’s 80-36 victory over Japer with a 62-24 win over the Yellow Jackets on Tuesday.
Sarah Kanaday led the way with 22 points and Bellah Machen added 11 points of her own.
In total, Mortimer Jordan has outpaced its first two area opponents by score of 142-60.
Bekah Casey sank 10 points on Tuesday night, as the Tabernacle Christian girls basketball team outlasted Cullman, 28-23. The Torches pitched a defensive shutout in the fourth quarter to erase a 23-21 deficit after three complete. Ashlyn Howard, Morgan Arbitelle, AG Branham and Gracie Howard each connected on 3-pointers for Tabernacle.
The Fultondale boys basketball team started the week with a 62-54 home win over Tarrant on Monday. Guards Josh Maston and Willie Smith led the Wildcats with 16 points apiece.
Fultondale (3-0, 1-0) bounced right back to play on Tuesday with a 66-32 Class 3A, Area 9 win over Holy Family Catholic. Maston topped his performance from Monday with a double-double (20 points and 10 boards). Smith also provided a double-double performance with 18 points and 10 assists, and Eyren Boyd added 12 points for the Wildcats.
The Mortimer Jordan boys basketball team (5-5, 2-0) shot its way past Corner on Tuesday night in a 70-40 home win that improves the Blue Devils to 2-0 in Class 5A, Areal 11 play. Mortimer Jordan sank 17 3-pointers from nine different players to secure the win.
Nolan Dean scored 13 points against the visiting Yellow Jackets to go with 10 more from Christen Nelms.
The Gardendale boys basketball team (5-3) rode a dominant first-half effort to a 75-56 home win over Hueytown on Tuesday night. The Rockets went to the half on the right side of a 40-23 score and eventually stretched the 17-point difference into a 19-point win.
Jalon Moore led Gardendale's offense with 23 points, Alex Gilleylen finished with 17 points and Kam Burkett added 13 points for the Rockets.
Gardendale is back in action on Friday night at Mortimer Jordan. The girls are scheduled to take the floor at 6 p.m. with the boys game to follow.
More results will be added as information becomes available.
