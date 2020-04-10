Steve Savarese
Steve Savarese, Executive Director of the Alabama High School Athletic Association, posted a video on Wednesday, urging everyone to adhere to public health orders in the midst of this coronavirus outbreak.

He also wished everyone a happy Easter and vowed to get AHSAA student-athletes back to competition as soon as safely possible.

“Please know all of us, as soon as possible, when it is safe, will return our student-athletes to the playing fields, the courts, so they can again bring our country back to a sense of normalcy,” said Savarese.

See his full video message below. 

Erik Harris is the sports editor for The North Jefferson News. He can be reached at sports@njeffersonnews.com

