Corner High School brought an end to the indoor season on Friday night with a strong performance in Birmingham.
Schools from each of Alabama’s seven classifications met, as usual, at the CrossPlex Athletic Facility for the AHSAA State Indoor Championship, and the Yellow Jackets brought home 10th place in the boys division while the girls checked in at 14th in Class 5A-4A.
Braxton Sanford, a junior, placed first in pole vault, clearing 13 feet on Friday. Senior Madalynn Gilchrist led the Corner girls with a second-place finish in the triple jump with an effort north of 33 feet. Freshman Mary Plylar recorded a high jump of 5-foot-10, which was good enough for sixth in the state. In the long jump competition, junior Bradley Cope went 19 feet, 6.5 inches which landed him in sixth place.
Corner was the lone NJN-area team to crack the top-10 last week. Schools will now make the transition into outdoor season.
