Fultondale 21, Midfield 18
Fultondale (6-1, 5-0 Class 3A, Region 5) clinched its fourth straight region championship on Friday night with a 21-18 road win over No. 10 Midfield (4-2, 3-1 Class 3A, Region 5).
The win extends the Wildcats’ region winning streak to 23 games and locks them in as the 1-seed coming out of Region 5.
Fultondale remains in region play next week with Hanceville coming to Wildcats Field.
Mortimer Jordan 36, Munford 14
On a night that started with a Munford safety in the opening seconds, Mortimer Jordan cruised to a 36-14 Class 5A, Region 5 win over Munford at Jimmie Trotter Stadium.
Blue Devils sophomore Franklin Vernon broke through the line for a sack in the end zone to give the home team a 2-0 lead just seconds into the contest. Only a minute later, quarterback Kourtlan Marsh would dart 48 yards for his first of three touchdown rushes on the evening. Marsh would finish with 104 yards rushing on 14 carries to go with another 58 yards passing.
Senior running back Keondrick Hankins accepted 25 carries and turned them into 129 yards and two touchdowns. He scored on runs of 12 and 20 yards on Friday night in Kimberly.
Despite the lopsided score, Munford (4-4, 2-3 Class 5A, Region 5) beat the Blue Devils in total yardage, 349-311, thanks to 237 yards through the air.
Mortimer Jordan travels to region foe Springville next Friday.
Pinson Valley 42, Huffman 12
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.