Tabernacle Christian 46, Tuscaloosa Christian 42
The Torches won their third straight game on Friday night, defeating Tuscaloosa Christian (3-3, 2-3 CFA) with a relentless running game to improve to 3-3 on the season and 3-0 in Christian Football Association play.
Tabernacle Christian quarterback Drew Peters completed two of his five passing attempts (both to running back Josiah Davis) for 73 yards, but the Torches found lots of running room in Tuscaloosa. Davis ran with it 36 times for 229 yards, four touchdown and five 2-point conversions. Tony Galbraith added 99 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 15 carries, and Peters ran the ball nine times for 43 yards.
Defensively, Tabernacle got another strong performance from Elijah McPherson (seven tackles) and Davis (eight tackles).
The visitors held a 46-28 advantage late in the fourth quarter and called on several non-starters to finish the evening—a decision that nearly cost the Torches a crucial region win. Tuscaloosa scored two quick touchdowns, cutting the deficit to 46-42. That score later went final.
Mortimer Jordan 42, Sylacauga 35
Mortimer Jordan’s Brady Benefield secured an interception in overtime to finalize a 42-35 Class 5A, Region 5 win over Sylacauga on Friday night in Jimmie Trotter Stadium.
The Blue Devils (3-2, 2-1 Region 6) got the ball first in overtime and capitalized with a 3-yard touchdown run from Kourtlan Marsh for the final score of the evening. Marsh put together another monster effort, running for 248 yards and five scores on 23 calls. His scores came from 45, 41, 3, 7 and 3 yards out.
Mortimer Jordan’s first score of the game came courtesy of a 3-yard effort from Garrett Helm early in the second quarter.
As a team, the Blue Devils finished with 19 first downs and 438 yards of offense in the win. Sylacauga (4-1, 2-1 Region 5) moved the sticks 17 times on its way to 479 yards of offense.
Mortimer Jordan is scheduled to travel to Hayden next week.
Fultondale 30, Holly Pond 7
After falling behind early, Fultondale (3-1, 3-0 Class 3A, Region 5) rattled off 30 unanswered at Holly Pond (1-4, 1-2 Region 5) on Friday night to score the Wildcats’ 21st consecutive region victory.
Fultondale will visit John Carroll next Friday.
Hamilton 14, Corner 7
The Yellow Jackets slip to 2-3 on the year thanks to a 14-7 road loss at Hamilton on Friday. More importantly, Corner falls to 0-3 in Class 5A, Region 7 play.
The Yellow Jackets now enter a bye week before traveling to Dora on Oct. 4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.