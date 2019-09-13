Gardendale 35, Pell City 6
Gardendale (4-0, 2-0 Class 6A, Region 6) held visiting Pell City to 178 yards of offense on Friday night as the Rockets remained undefeated in head coach Chad Eads’ second season.
Sophomore running back L.T. Sanders found the end zone three times and finished with 155 yards on 14 carries. Senior wideout Stephen Lewis caught eight passes for 121 yards and junior quarterback Will “Goose” Crowder completed 15 of his 21 passes for 189 yards to go with a short touchdown run. As a team, Gardendale posted 401 yards of total offense in the win.
Kendale Allen provided the Rockets with a non-offensive touchdown thanks to an 85-yard kick return late in the third quarter, extending the lead to 28-6.
Gardendale visits Clay-Chalkville next Friday night.
Mortimer Jordan 49, St. Clair Co. 7
Senior running back Keondrick Hankins led the Blue Devils (2-2, 1-1 Class 5A, Region 5) to their first league victory of the season on Friday night in Jimmie Trotter Stadium, as he ran for 134 yards and five touchdowns on only 13 carries.
Mortimer Jordan got two more scores from quarterback Kourtlan Marsh, who went 15 for 19 through the air for 221 yards. Marsh connected with Grant Ezikiel from 34 yards out in the first quarter and later found Daniel Parks for a 29-yard score on their next possession.
As a team, the Blue Devils gained 465 yards of offense and held the Saints (0-4, 0-2 Region 5) to 121 yards on the night. Mortimer Jordan jumped out to a 22-0 lead in the opening frame and went to the break with a 36-7 advantage.
The Blue Devils return to Jimmie Trotter Stadium next week when Sylacauga visits for region play.
Tabernacle 48, Victory Christian 28
Pinson Valley 31, Clay-Chalkville 7
Jasper 42, Corner 0
