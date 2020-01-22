The Mortimer Jordan girls basketball team (17-9, 8-0) capped an undefeated area run with a 55-24 win over Dora on Monday. Jaylen Pleasant led the way with 21 points while MacKynzie Watson added 10 more on the road. The Blue Devils will host the Area 11 tournament in two weeks.
The girls returned home on Tuesday with a 61-46 loss to Cullman. Mortimer Jordan was riding a six-game winning streak.
The Mortimer Jordan boys basketball team (12-13, 6-2) polished off league play with a 75-35 win at Dora on Monday, securing home-court advantage in the Area 11 tournament in February. Four different players reached double figures in the scorebook, including Aaron Devine (13), DJ Parks (12), Nolan Dean (11) and Frank Varnon (10).
On Tuesday, the Blue Devils won their third straight with a 62-50 victory over Class 6A Cullman in Kimberly. Branson Swindle led the offense with 12 points while Caleb Sleights finished with 11 points and six rebounds.
The top-ranked Pinson Valley boys basketball team (20-3, 2-0) took part in the annual MLK Roundball Classic on Monday at Fairfield, knocking off the Class 5A top-ranked Tigers, 68-65. According to the team’s Twitter account, Pinson Valley mounted a late comeback on the legs of Kam Woods (34 points and six rebounds) and Ga’Quincy “Kool-Aid” McKinstry (28 points and five steals).
The Indians returned home for a 67-58 area victory over Clay-Chalkville on Tuesday. Pinson will travel to Pell City on Thursday night to finish up Class 6A, Area 12 play.
Head coach Darrell Barber's team will host the Area 12 tournament in February.
The Class 6A, Area 11 picture gained a little clarity on Tuesday night when the Gardendale boys (15-9, 4-1) extended their league winning streak to three games thanks to a 67-42 home win over Jackson-Olin. With a win at Carver-Birmingham on Wednesday, the Rockets would guarantee a share of the top area record with Minor (15-8, 3-1), who has a pair of league games remaining against Jackson-Olin and Carver-Birmingham.
If Gardendale and Minor win out or finish with the same area record, the area tournament site will be determined by a coin flip.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.