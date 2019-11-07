Kelly Robinson

Mortimer Jordan head girls basketball coach Kelly Robinson looks on from the sideline on Jan. 25, 2019 in Gardendale. 

Hoops season has officially begun.

The Mortimer Jordan girls basketball team opened up its 2019-20 campaign with a 49-47 overtime win over Class 7A Mountain Brook on Thursday night in Kimberly. According to third-year head coach Kelly Robinson, his team won on a buzzer-beater by freshman point guard Jaylen Pleasant, who finished with six points.

Sophomore guards Bellah Machen and Sara Archer added 10 points apiece and junior forward Reese Colburn came through with nine points in the season-opening win.

For Mountain Brook, Ann Vandevelde led with 18 points to go with 11 from Julia Dayhuff.

The Blue Devils are back in action next Monday when Minor comes to MJHS. 

The Tabernacle Christian boys basketball team also began it season on Thursday night with a 70-11 win over Master’s Hand Christian School. The Tabernacle Christian girls fell to Master’s Hand Christian, 39-31. 

The Fultondale girls opened their season with a 65-21 loss at Homewood on Thursday. The Wildcats are back in play next Wednesday when Fairfield visits. 

