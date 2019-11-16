Mortimer Jordan 56, Guntersville 21
Mortimer Jordan won its ninth straight game on Friday night, extending its season into the third round of the state playoffs for the fourth time in five years.
The ninth-ranked Blue Devils (10-2) went on the road and took care of 3-seed Guntersville (8-3) by a final of 56-21 on Friday night. Quarterback Kourtlan Marsh contributed to six Mortimer Jordan touchdowns, running into the end zone on five different occasions and tossing a 5-yard score to Daniel Parks in the second quarter. Marsh, a senior, finished with 140 yards on the ground and another 113 through the air on a 12 for 17 night.
Defensively, the Blue Devils took advantage of two interceptions; one by Luke Jasper and another by Garrett Helm.
After going to the locker room with a 28-21 advantage, Mortimer Jordan outscored Guntersville 28-0 in the second half.
The Blue Devils host Center Point next Friday in the quarterfinals.
Pinson Valley 48, Fort Payne 10
A dominant postseason run continued on Friday night, as the two-time defending Class 6A state champion Pinson Valley Indians (9-2) lassoed a 48-10 road win over Fort Payne (9-3). The second-round playoff win represents the program’s 12th straight postseason victory; each coming under the watch of third-year coach Patrick Nix.
The Indians will travel to No. 2 Muscle Shoals (12-0) next Friday in the quarterfinals.
