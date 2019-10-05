Mortimer Jordan 34, Central-Clay County 28
Mortimer Jordan (5-2, 3-1 Class 5A, Region 5) went on the road to knock off the defending Class 5A state champions on Friday night.
No. 3 Central-Clay County (4-2, 3-1 Region 5) was unsuccessful in its efforts to defend Blue Devils quarterback Kourtlan Marsh, who scored five touchdowns in the win. Marsh scored four times with his legs and once more with his arm on an 84-yard pitch to Garrison McCleney late in the third quarter. His rushing touchdowns went for 1, 9, 11 and 3 yards.
Central-Clay County jumped out front 7-0 thanks to a Cameron Simmons 12-yard touchdown run early in the first frame, but Mortimer Jordan went to the break with a 13-7 advantage and later went to the fourth on the right side of a 27-14 count.
The Volunteers punched in a pair of fourth-quarter scores to cut the deficit to 34-28 with 3:20 remaining, but that score would eventually go final.
Marsh ended the night with 162 yards rushing on 28 carries and went 11 of 17 through the air for another 191 yards.
Mortimer Jordan stays in region play next week as Munford travels to Jimmie Trotter Stadium.
Corner 28, Dora 0
The Yellow Jackets (3-3, 1-3 Class 5A, Region 7) went on the road for their first league win of the season Friday night.
Corner delivered with two first-half field goals from Lane Gilchrist and later went to the locker room with a 6-0 advantage. In the second half Joshua Myrick, Cole Burkett and Andrew Baker took turns finding the end zone to pull the Jackets out of reach as they returned from an off week to score their first Region 7 win of the year.
Corner is set to stay in league play next week when Hayden visits.
