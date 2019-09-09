Center Point 28, Mortimer Jordan 21
In a game that was temporarily stopped after shots were fired near the stadium, No. 10 Mortimer Jordan came up short against Class 5A, Region 5 opponent Center Point on Friday night.
According to reports, gunfire erupted outside Center Point High School’s stadium late in the fourth quarter, causing players and fans to duck for cover until play resumed. The stoppage occurred with Mortimer Jordan (1-2, 0-1 Region 5) leading 21-20 with 5:39 remaining in the game.
Following a lengthy cause in play, Center Point constructed a game-winning touchdown drive that ended with Troy Bruce’s 5-yard run. Fultondale transfer Jayson Jones provided the 2-point conversion to finalize things at 28-21 in favor of the homestanding Eagles.
Jones played a major role for Center Point, as he ran in a short touchdown in the first quarter and later accepted a 39-yard touchdown pass from fellow former Wildcat Javon Davis in the fourth quarter. Davis broke free for a 27-yard score midway through the third.
For Mortimer Jordan, quarterback Kourtlan Marsh punched in three touchdown runs of 2, 3 and 5 yards on Friday night. The Blue Devils led 14-12 through three quarters of play, but were outscored 16-7 in the fourth to suffer their second setback of the season and fall to 0-1 in Region 5 play.
Mortimer Jordan will host league opponent St. Clair County next Friday.
Russellville 41, Corner 7
The Yellow Jackets (2-1, 0-1) opened Class 5A, Region 7 play with a tough road loss on Friday.
Russellville (2-0, 1-0) outgained Corner 472-124 and jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the first half. The visitors found the end zone in the third quarter when Colin Daniel punched in a 1-yard effort.
Corner is set to host top-ranked region foe Jasper next week.
Taberncale Christian 50, Banks Academy 42
The Torches open up Christian Football Association play with a 50-42 home win over Banks Academy (2-1, 2-1) on Friday night.
Tabernacle senior Tony Galbraith broke a 36-36 tie with a rushing touchdown early in the fourth quarter. He later extended the lead to 50-36 with his sixth and final touchdown of the night with about four minutes remaining.
Galbraith teamed up with Josiah Davis in the Torches’ backfield. Both went for more than 100 yards on the ground with Davis going 146 yards on 22 carries and Galbraith adding 114 yards on 21 calls.
Quarterback Drew Peters completed 10 of his 13 attempts for 176 yards, an interception and two 2-point conversions.
Tabernacle Christian (1-3, 1-0 CFA) welcomes Victory Christian to Moncrief Park next Friday.
Gardendale 30, Huffman 7
Gardendale opened up its Class 6A, Region 6 schedule with a big road win.
This is the Rockets’ first 3-0 start since 2016 when they went to the second round of the playoffs under now-Locust Fork head coach Matt Plunkett.
On Friday night in Vikings Stadium, Gardendale sophomore LT Sanders ran for 167 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries. Both of those scores came in the first half from 5 and 4 yards out. Senior kicker Landon Erbrick provided three field goals from 30, 33 and 31 yards away.
The scoring was ended early in the fourth when junior Kaniji Chandler powered in a 1-yard touchdown run. Gardendale posted 365 yards of offense, including 283 on the ground.
The Rockets made 19 first downs while holding Huffman (1-2, 0-1) to only four first downs in the win.
Gardendale returns home next Friday when Pell City comes to town.
Fultondale 33, Locust Fork 14
By Randy Coleman, for The North Jefferson News
The Fultondale Wildcats rode out an early challenge from the Locust Fork Hornets before riding the arm and legs of quarterback Willie Smith to earn a hard-fought 33-14 win at Hornet Stadium Friday night. The win extends Fultondale’s region winning streak to 19 games.
Locust Fork took the opening kickoff and marched smartly downfield, covering 84 yards in 12 plays for a touchdown as quarterback Charlie Cater ran the last 17 yards into the end zone. Following David Mondragon’s extra point, the Hornets led 7-0 midway through the first quarter.
Later in the first period the Fultondale defense held the Hornets on a fourth down play at their own 39. Facing a third-and-16 from the Hornet 45, Smith found receiver William Hardrick running all alone behind the Locust Fork defense for a touchdown. Jonathan Aguilar added the extra point to knot the score at 7-7 after one quarter.
In the second quarter a Locust Fork drive ended on downs at the Fultondale 14-yard line. Smith worked his magic once again by scrambling and weaving his way through Hornet defenders for a 60-yard scoring run. Aguilar’s PAT made it 14-7 Wildcats midway in the second period and that score held up for the
remainder of the first half.
Many coaches will tell you that the first five minutes of the second half can be the determining factor in a football game. Fultondale took that maxim to heart as they scored twice in that time span to break the game open. Je Marien Goree capped a 64-yard drive with a 24-yard touchdown run, and on their next possession it was Smith to Hardrick once again, this time covering 32 yards for a touchdown.
Aguilar converted on one of their 2-point conversions to give the Wildcats a comfortable 27-7 lead.
Locust Fork struck back early in the fourth period when Cater completed a short Hornet drive with a 5-yard touchdown run. Mondragon’s kick made it 27-14 with 9:10 left in the game. Two possessionslater, running back Eltonte Reese iced the game away with a 15-yard run. The PAT attempt failed but
Fultondale had their final margin of victory at 33-14.
The Wildcats totaled 286 yards of offense with 203 of it coming via the ground game. They held Locust Fork to only 203 total yards. Smith led all rushers with 83 yards on 12 carries while Eyren Boyd had 16 totes for 60 yards. Hardrick had two receptions for 77 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Fultondale moves to 1-1 on the young season but more importantly, 1-0 in Class 3A Region 5 play. The =Wildcats will open their home schedule on Friday against region opponent J.B. Pennington (0-2, 0-1).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.