The Mortimer Jordan girls basketball team (7-5, 2-0) cruised by Gardendale 65-23 on Friday night in Kimberly. The Blue Devils were led offensively by Bellah Machen and Madeline Snow, who scored 14 points apiece.
For Mortimer Jordan, Friday night’s win represents the team’s third consecutive blowout victory, as the Blue Devils beat Jasper 80-36 last Friday and followed with a 62-24 Area 11 win over Corner on Tuesday.
The Gardendale boys basketball team (6-3) went on the road for a 73-65 win over Mortimer Jordan (5-6, 2-0) on Friday night. Jalon Moore came through with a team-high 21 points for the Rockets to go with nine points apiece from Kam Burkett and Nathan Burrow.
The Pinson Valley boys basketball team (8-1) won its sixth straight game on Thursday night, holding off Parker 79-70 in Mike Dutton Gymnasium. Kam Woods continued a stellar offensive season with 44 points and five assists in the win. Ga’Quincy “Kool-Aid” McKinstry also dished out five assists to go with 15 points and five rebounds for the Indians.
The Tabernacle Christian girls basketball team opened up its annual Torch Classic tournament with a 43-31 loss to East Hill on Friday. The Torches (5-5) led 8-7 at the end of the first quarter, but slipped into a 19-13 deficit at the half and later trailed 28-21 at the end of three quarters.
The Tabernacle Christian boys basketball team (13-0, 5-0) earned a 51-19 win over New Life Christian in the first round of the Torch Classic on Thursday. Caleb Howard and Drew Peters both delivered for the Torches with 13 and 10 points, respectively.
The Fultondale boys basketball team lost its first game of the 2019 season on Friday night at Class 3A, Area 9 opponent Locust Fork. The Wildcats (3-1, 2-1) went down by a score of 62-42.
Josh Maston scored 18 points and secured five rebounds, Eyren Boyd scored 12 points and William Hardrick finished with eight points for Fultondale.
More results will be added as information becomes available.
