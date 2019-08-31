Gardendale 21, Athens 14
Gardendale quarterback Will “Goose” Crowder found his touch on Friday night, leading the Rockets (2-0) with three touchdowns as they captured a 21-14 win at Athens.
Gardendale put up 387 yards of offense on the Golden Eagles, including 271 yards passing from Crowder. The junior went to wideout Chris Boone for a pair of touchdowns: the first, a 41-yard strike in the third quarter and the second, a 22-yard game-winner late in the fourth. Crowder opened the scoring with a strike to tight end Bailey Parsons from 32 yards out early in the second quarter.
Senior kicker Landon Erbrick connected on all three of his extra point opportunities, improving his season total to seven for seven.
Defensively, Gardendale struggled in the run game, as Athens ate up 268 yards on the ground to go with only two yards passing on the night. Golden Eagles’ running back Willard Cates turned 13 carries into 118 yards.
For Gardendale, Crowder went 18 for 21 through the air for 271 yards and three scores. Boone pulled down three receptions for 67 yards and two scores while Stephen Lewis caught four passes for 89 yards and Parsons finished with three receptions for 57 yards and the score.
The Rockets travel to Huffman for their Region 6 opener next Friday night.
Pinson Valley 27, Ramsay 7
In a battle of two second-ranked football teams, Class 6A Pinson Valley got the better of Class 5A Ramsay on Friday night.
The win represents the Indians’ first of the season after dropping a 40-33 decision at Class 7A No. 5 Hewitt-Trussville on opening night. Pinson Valley (1-1) will host Shades Valley in Region 6 play next Friday.
Lighthouse Homeschool 59, Tabernacle Christian 30
Tabernacle Christian slips to 0-3 on the year thanks to a 29-point loss at Lighthouse Homeschool on Friday night.
The Torches play host to Banks Academy next Friday in region play.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.