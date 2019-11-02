Pinson Valley 47, Lee-Huntsville 0
The fourth-ranked Indians (7-2, 5-1 Class 6A, Region 6) capped off their regular season on Thursday with a 47-0 home victory over Lee-Huntsville (1-9, ?) in a game that enacted a hot clock in the second half after Pinson Valley went to the locker room with a 41-0 lead.
Defensively, the Tribe took advantage with five interceptions, two of which were returned for touchdowns by Deshazio Williams and DerMarques Densmore. Williams and Jamari Dalley finished with two picks apiece for the home team.
Thursday’s outcome represents Pinson Valley’s third shutout in four games to end the regular season.
Pinson Valley quarterback Barry White tossed a pair of touchdowns on four completions. Keynotes Johnson and Jaquel Fells were on the receiving end of those scores.
The Indians, representing Region 6 as the No. 2-seed, host Homewood in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs next Friday.
Fultondale 43, Tarrant 0
Fultondale’s first-ever visit to Tarrant Stadium went smoothly, as the visiting Wildcats (7-2, 6-0 Class 3A, Region 5) punctuated the regular season with a 43-0 win.
Tarrant ends its season with a record of 3-5.
As the champion coming out of Region 5, Fultondale will begin playoff play next Friday at Wildcats Field against Region 6’s 4-seed, (BB Comer, Pleasant Valley, Saks).
Russell Christian 39, Tabernacle Christian 8
In what is expected to be head coach Keith Dabbs’ final game on the sideline, Tabernacle Christian fell to Russell Christian 39-8 in the Christian Football Association championship game on Friday night in Tuscaloosa.
It was the Torches’ (6-5) fourth appearance in the CFA finals over the last five years. Tabernacle went 0-4 in those games. Dabbs, who plans to retire following his 23rd season with the Torches, brought home a title in 2007.
With the win, Russell Christian (11-1) secures a CFA three-peat.
