Mortimer Jordan 56, Springville 20
The 10th-ranked Blue Devils (7-2, 5-1 Class 5A, Region 5) went on the road Friday night and put this one to bed early, as they leapt out to a 29-0 lead at the end of the first period. They later went to intermission with a 50-0 cushion.
Senior Keondrick Hankins gashed Springville’s defense for 116 yards rushing and three touchdowns. Backup quarterback Daniel Parks tossed a 46-yard touchdown pass to Garrison McCleney in the first quarter. Starting quarterback Kourtlan Marsh did not take many snaps in this one, but started the scoring with a 4-yard keeper midway through the first quarter.
Mortimer Jordan defensive back Landon Rogers pulled down an interception and helped his defense hold the Tigers (3-6, 0-6 Class 5A, Region 5) to 295 yards of offense. The Blue Devils came home with 405 yards of offense (260 yards rushing and 145 yards passing).
Mortimer Jordan will host Moody next week.
Corner 35, West Point 7
Corner’s Joshua Myrick racked up five touchdowns on the ground to help the road team triumph and improve to 5-3, 3-3 this season. Myrick ran in from 3, 1, 30, 5 and 1 yard out.
Yellow Jackets junior Cole Fuller blocked two West Point punts on Friday night, both of which led to touchdowns. Brody Tavel ran the ball 14 times for 95 yards on the night.
Will Cochran’s 66-yard touchdown pass to Kobe Bowers accounted for West Point’s lone score.
Corner returns home to play Lawrence County next week.
Tabernacle Christian earned a win by forfeit over East Memorial Christian on Thursday
The Torches (5-4, 5-1 Christian Football Association) have earned home-field advantage in the first round of the CFA playoffs next week when No. 3-seed Victory Columbus comes to Moncrief Park.
Pinson Valley 44, Pell City 0
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.