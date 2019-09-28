Gardendale 35, Hazel Green 7
The Rockets (6-0, 3-0 Class 6A, Region 6) held Hazel Green (1-5, 1-1 Class 6A, Region 8) to minus-8 yards rushing on Friday night as they notched a 35-7 road win.
Gardendale quarterback Will “Goose” Crowder led the offense with three touchdowns on the night. He connected with Kendale Allen for a 68-yard score and later dumped it off to running back Jayson Brooks for a 10-yard score to send the Rockets to the half with a 35-0 lead. Crowder finished 13 for 17 passing for 251 yards and two touchdowns. He also added a 27-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.
Allen pulled down four receptions for 122 yards and a touchdown in the win. Brooks caught three passes for 63 yards and a score.
Linebacker Amil Williams scooped up a blocked punt and returned it 22 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter.
As a team, Gardendale finished with 376 yards of offense and surrendered 114 yards to Hazel Green. The Rockets moved the chains 17 times and converted four of their 10 third-down conversions. Hazel Green moved the chains four times and converted only one of its 11 third-down opportunities.
Russell Christian 61, Tabernacle Christian 8
The Russell Christian Warriors won their 31st consecutive football game on Friday night with a 61-8 victory over Tabernacle Christian (3-4, 3-1 CFA).
The loss snaps a three-game winning streak for the Torches who, according to head coach Keith Dabbs, jumped out to an 8-0 lead on the road. Tabernacle started the game with six-minute touchdown drive that resulted in an 8-0 advantage, but it would be all Warriors from there.
The Torches now step into an off week.
