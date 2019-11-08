Gardendale 17, Minor 11
Tenth-ranked Gardendale (8-3) is moving on to the second round of the Class 6A playoffs thanks to a 17-11 road win in Minor Stadium Friday night.
Kaniji Chandler got the Rockets stared with a 6-yard touchdown run midway through the first quarter. Quarterback Will "Goose" Crowder would later give Gardendale an 14-11 advantage thanks to a 21-yard scramble in the fourth quarter. Landon Erbrick ended the scoring with a 31-yard field goal with 3:43 remaining.
Crowder finished the game with 134 yards rushing on 16 carries. Chandler ran for 42 yards on nine calls.
The Rockets are scheduled to host second-ranked Muscle Shoals next week in the round of 16.
Madison County 21, Corner 14
Corner brought head coach Jon Clements’ second season to an end on Friday night following a 21-14 loss to No. 10 Madison County (9-2) in the opening round of the Class 5A playoffs. The Jackets earned the fourth postseason slot coming out of Class 5A, Region 7 and finish the year with a record of 7-4.
Pinson Valley 42, Homewood 7
Third-ranked Pinson Valley (8-2) began its quest to defend back-to-back Class 6A state titles on Friday with a dominant win over Homewood (4-7) in Willie Adams Stadium.
Pinson Valley will travel to Fort Payne next week in Round 2.
