Gardendale, AL (35071)

Today

A few sprinkles possible early. Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 39F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

A few sprinkles possible early. Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 39F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.