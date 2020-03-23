Kam Woods

Pinson Valley senior Kam Woods has been announced as one of three finalists for the 2020 Class 6A Player of the Year award. 

 Photo by Vickie Unlap (fodaction.com)/The North Jefferson News

His title defense continues. 

On Saturday, the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) released its Player of the Year finalists, and reigning Class 6A winner Kam Woods made the cut. The 6-foot-1 guard out of Pinson Valley supplied the Tribe with 37 points and more than five rebounds per game this season.

There are three finalists in each of the seven AHSAA classifications and the Alabama Independent School Association. Vying for 6A Player of the Year honors alongside Woods are Brody Peebles of Hartselle and Tony Toney of Mae Jemison. 

Toney, a senior guard, averaged 16.7 points and seven boards per night for Mae Jemison. Peoples, a junior in the Hartselle backcourt, went for 29.1 points per game. 

The winners will be announced on March 28. 

See a complete list of finalists below:

CLASS 7A

Colby Jones, Mountain Brook

Riley Leonard, Fairhope

Duke Miles, Lee-Montgomery

CLASS 6A

Brody Peebles, Hartselle

Tony Toney, Mae Jemison

Kam Woods, Pinson Valley

CLASS 5A

Xavier Griffith, East Limestone

KeShawn Murphy, Ramsay

Reginald Perry, Fairfield

CLASS 4A

Trey Bonham, UMS-Wright

Justin Bufford, Catholic-Montgomery

Kobe Simmons, Talladega

CLASS 3A

Andres Burney, Pike County

Cole Millican, Plainview

Alex Odam, Piedmont

CLASS 2A

J.D. Davison, Calhoun

Noel Jones, Central-Coosa

Kedarieon Rabb, J.U. Blacksher

CLASS 1A

Tommy Murr, Lindsay Lane

GianCarlo Valdez, Decatur Heritage

Chase Vinson, Jacksonville Christian

AISA

Tyree Curry, Evangel Christian

Octavious Palmer, Autauga Academy

Kurt Tucker, Southern Academy

Erik Harris is the sports editor for The North Jefferson News. He can be reached at sports@njeffersonnews.com

Tags

This Week's Circulars

Recommended for you