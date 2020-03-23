His title defense continues.
On Saturday, the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) released its Player of the Year finalists, and reigning Class 6A winner Kam Woods made the cut. The 6-foot-1 guard out of Pinson Valley supplied the Tribe with 37 points and more than five rebounds per game this season.
There are three finalists in each of the seven AHSAA classifications and the Alabama Independent School Association. Vying for 6A Player of the Year honors alongside Woods are Brody Peebles of Hartselle and Tony Toney of Mae Jemison.
Toney, a senior guard, averaged 16.7 points and seven boards per night for Mae Jemison. Peoples, a junior in the Hartselle backcourt, went for 29.1 points per game.
The winners will be announced on March 28.
See a complete list of finalists below:
CLASS 7A
Colby Jones, Mountain Brook
Riley Leonard, Fairhope
Duke Miles, Lee-Montgomery
CLASS 6A
Brody Peebles, Hartselle
Tony Toney, Mae Jemison
Kam Woods, Pinson Valley
CLASS 5A
Xavier Griffith, East Limestone
KeShawn Murphy, Ramsay
Reginald Perry, Fairfield
CLASS 4A
Trey Bonham, UMS-Wright
Justin Bufford, Catholic-Montgomery
Kobe Simmons, Talladega
CLASS 3A
Andres Burney, Pike County
Cole Millican, Plainview
Alex Odam, Piedmont
CLASS 2A
J.D. Davison, Calhoun
Noel Jones, Central-Coosa
Kedarieon Rabb, J.U. Blacksher
CLASS 1A
Tommy Murr, Lindsay Lane
GianCarlo Valdez, Decatur Heritage
Chase Vinson, Jacksonville Christian
AISA
Tyree Curry, Evangel Christian
Octavious Palmer, Autauga Academy
Kurt Tucker, Southern Academy
