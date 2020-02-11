The Pinson Valley boys punched their ticket to Jacksonville with an 80-64 home win over Shades Valley on Tuesday night in the opening round of the playoffs.
The top-ranked Indians will play No. 8 Oxford in the Class 6A Northeast Regional at Jacksonville State University on Friday at 1:30 p.m. On Tuesday, the Class 6A, Area 12 champions extended their winning streak to 18 games.
The Mortimer Jordan boys (14-18) ended their 2019-20 season on Tuesday night in the Class 5A Northwest Sub-Regional at No. 1 Fairfield. According to the team’s Twitter account, Mortimer Jordan kept things close through three quarters of play, but eventually fell by a count of 35-24.
The Blue Devils finished as the Area 11 runner-up behind Jasper. The top-ranked Tigers advance into the Northwest Regional Tournament in Hanceville.
The season has come to an end for the Gardendale boys (17-13) following a 56-47 playoff loss at Bessemer City on Tuesday night.
The Tigers will take on the winner of Cullman-Muscle Shoals on Friday at Wallace State Community College. Head coach Trent Hosmer finished his second season with the Rockets at 17-13.
