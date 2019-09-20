PINSON—It was a comeback few expected.
In a game that second-ranked Pinson Valley (3-2, 2-1 Class 6A, Region 6) led 19-0 at the end of the first quarter, No. 5 Oxford (5-0, 2-0 Region 6) stormed back to claim a 34-33 victory in Willie Adams Stadium on Friday night, breaking an 18-game region winning streak and a 15-game home winning streak for the Indians.
“Our kids just wanted it so bad. We had guys playing hurt and doing everything that they’re suppose to do and we made some mistakes, but we made plays when we had to,” said Oxford head coach Keith Etheredge.
Many of those plays were made by junior quarterback Revy Higgins who led the visitors to the tune of 15 of 23 passing for 292 yards and four touchdowns. His final attempt of the evening would become the game-winning touchdown pass—a 33-yard heave to the end zone that was tipped into the air and cradled by Miguel Mitchell to tie the game at 33-33 with 2:30 remaining on the clock. The PAT would put Oxford on top 34-33 and represent the final score of the game.
“[Higgins] just game [Rokafewlloa Taylor] a chance and Roc tipped it up and we made just an unbelievable play,” said Etheredge of the game-winner.
Pinson Valley, the two-time defending state champions, would not go quietly, however. On the right arm of Barry White, the Indians quickly shot into Oxford territory for a shot at their own go-ahead score as the clock sank below the two-minute mark. White, who completed 19 of 41 passes for 319 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions, drove the offense down to the Yellow Jackets’ 20, but missed on three straight passes to turn the ball over on downs with less than a minute remaining.
Fourth-and-1 stop for the Jackets at their own 20. That should do it. pic.twitter.com/LH9sNHCcGo— Erik Harris (@jeharris2) September 21, 2019
Oxford took three knees to empty the clock and claim a crucial region victory.
Pinson Valley posted 368 yards of offense, but only 49 of them came on the ground. Things were not at all different on the opposite end of the field, as Oxford finished with 292 yards passing and only 51 yards rushing on the night.
The difference would come down to five second-half turnovers by Pinson Valley. The Tribe started the second half with back-to-back Barry White interceptions and would later turn the ball over on downs three different times in the red zone.
For Pinson Valley, Keyonteze Johnson caught eight passes for 160 yards and a touchdown. Ga’quincy “Kool-Aid” McKinstry secured nine receptions for 112 yards. Deshazio Williams came through with a pair of interceptions.
For Oxford, Rokafewlloa Taylor caught six passes for 114 yards and two scores.
The indians now step into a bye week before they travel to Gardendale on Oct. 4.
