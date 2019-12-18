The Gardendale boys basketball team (7-3, 1-0) started Class 6A, Area 11 play with a 78-64 home win over Carver-Birmingham on Tuesday. Jalon Moore secured a double-double on Tuesday, scoring 20 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. Nathan Burrow scored 12 points to go with six assists. Kam Burkett knocked down four 3-pointers and dished out six assists.
The Gardendale girls basketball team (0-7, 0-1) lost its Class 6A, Area 11 opener on Tuesday night by a 73-40 final to Carver-Birmingham.
The Mortimer Jordan girls basketball team (8-5, 3-0) notched another Class 5A, Area 11 win on Tuesday night. Guard Sarah Kanaday scored 19 points, leading her team to a 53-36 victory over Hayden. MacKynzie Watson also broke into double figures with 10 points for Mortimer Jordan.
The Mortimer Jordan boys basketball team (6-6, 3-0) beat Hayden 77-67 on Tuesday in Class 5A, Area 11 play. Nolan Dean scored 20 points to go with 16 points from Christen Nelms, 11 points from Colin Swindle and 10 more from Caleb Speights.
