The late signing window featured 16 signed letters of intent across the NJN coverage area.

Many student-athletes affirmed their prior commitments once pen met paper on Wednesday. A list of 2020 college signees from each school is detailed below.

GARDENDALE

▪ Abbie Waters, softball—Wallace State Community College (Hanceville)

▪ Haley Horton, softball—Coastal Community College

▪ Kenzie Swindle, softball—Martin Methodist

▪ Bailey Parsons, football—Stanford University

▪ Kendale Allen, football—Harding University

▪ David Harris, baseball—UAB

▪ LuLu Lancaster, soccer—Jacksonville State University

CORNER

▪ Braylum Smith, football—Birmingham Southern College

▪ Lane Gilchrist, football—Harding University

▪ Laurin Higginbotham, softball—University of Montevallo

▪ Mackenzie Self, softball—Dyersburg State Community College

▪ Brayden Rowe, baseball—University of Alabama

▪ Tanner Hayes, baseball—Lawson State University

MORTIMER JORDAN

▪ Kourtlan Marsh, football—Samford University

▪ Garrett Helm, football—Birmingham Southern College

TABERNACLE CHRISTIAN

▪ Elijah McPherson, football—Knox College

