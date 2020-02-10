The late signing window featured 16 signed letters of intent across the NJN coverage area.
Many student-athletes affirmed their prior commitments once pen met paper on Wednesday. A list of 2020 college signees from each school is detailed below.
GARDENDALE
▪ Abbie Waters, softball—Wallace State Community College (Hanceville)
▪ Haley Horton, softball—Coastal Community College
▪ Kenzie Swindle, softball—Martin Methodist
▪ Bailey Parsons, football—Stanford University
▪ Kendale Allen, football—Harding University
▪ David Harris, baseball—UAB
▪ LuLu Lancaster, soccer—Jacksonville State University
CORNER
▪ Braylum Smith, football—Birmingham Southern College
▪ Lane Gilchrist, football—Harding University
▪ Laurin Higginbotham, softball—University of Montevallo
▪ Mackenzie Self, softball—Dyersburg State Community College
▪ Brayden Rowe, baseball—University of Alabama
▪ Tanner Hayes, baseball—Lawson State University
MORTIMER JORDAN
▪ Kourtlan Marsh, football—Samford University
▪ Garrett Helm, football—Birmingham Southern College
TABERNACLE CHRISTIAN
▪ Elijah McPherson, football—Knox College
