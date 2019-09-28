HAYDEN--From start to finish, it was all Mortimer Jordan. To make it eight wins in a row vs. rival Hayden (1-5, 0-3), the Blue Devils (4-2, 2-1) topped the Wildcats 48-6 to continue its domination of the rivalry.
“We had a good week of practice. Kids fought hard, and we had some things go our way. Hayden’s a tough team, and we’re glad to come out on top,” Blue Devils head coach Dusty Goode stated after the win.
Mortimer Jordan was mere-unstoppable on offense, with a very balanced attack. The Blue Devil offense scored seven touchdowns and did not turn the ball over once.
The first score came on the opening drive when the Blue Devils drove 59 yards down the field to set up a 19-yard touchdown pass from Kourtlan Marsh to Daniel Parks. A missed 2-point conversion gave Jordan a 6-0 lead.
To go up by 13, Garrison McCleney made a spectacular diving one-hand grab on the pylon for a 29-yard score. Two drives later, Marsh capped off a 43-yard drive with a 2-yard keeper to extend the lead to 20-3 in the middle of the second quarter.
With Hayden driving late in the first half, Landon Rogers picked the ball off on the Blue Devil 14-yard line to give Jordan possession with a little over a minute remaining in the half. The Blue Devils drove 86 yards in that time to score once again, as Marsh completed six of seven passes for 86 yards with a touchdown pass to Parks from 9 yards out. Mortimer Jordan went into the locker room leading 27-3.
￼The Wildcats managed to put points on the board on their opening drive of the third quarter, as Jacob Dowd nailed a 31-yard field goal after a big 37-yard run by Evan Orr. Mortimer Jordan answered right back with an eight-play, 73-yard scoring drive as Marsh connected with Austin Morris for an 11-yard touchdown.
After a Marsh-to-McCleney 52-yard score, a JaMyrie May 18-yard touchdown run, and complete control defensively, Mortimer Jordan walked out of Robert-Reid Stadium with a 48-6 win in another edition of the rivalry.
As he does almost every week, Marsh had another big night calling the signals. The senior completed 17 of 28 passes for 245 yards with five touchdowns, and ran for 53 yards on three carries.
On the ground for the Blue Devils, Keondrick Hankins led the team with 80 yards on 11 carries. Garrett Helm added 54 yards on five carries.
For the Wildcats, offensive production was made, but failure to capitalize on opportunities, turning the ball over and not making crucial stops defensively ultimately kept them out of the game.
Orr and Carson Rickles led the Cats on the ground, with Orr rushing for 138 yards and Rickles rushing for 77 yards.
Mortimer Jordan outgained Hayden 463-290 on total yards, and 245-4 on passing yards. Hayden accumulated 286 rushing yards, greater than Jordan’s 218.
Next week, Mortimer Jordan will travel to Central-Clay in a very highly anticipated rematch of last year’s semi-final.
“We’ve got a big one next week, so hopefully we can keep grinding it out, and find a way to get in the playoffs and hopefully make a run. We have to stay healthy and keep working hard,” Goode on next week’s big game.
