The plan came together on Monday night in Kimberly, as the Mortimer Jordan girls basketball team advanced in the Class 5A playoffs.
Thanks to some well-executed defense, the Blue Devils cruised by Fairfield 49-23 in the Northwest Sub-Regional. Monday night’s win pairs the girls with West Point on Saturday in the Northwest Regional at Wallace State Community College (Hanceville).
Head coach Kelly Robinson said his defense on Monday revolved around Fairfield guard Sharia Nunn, who recently dropped 41 points on Wenonah.
“Our game plan was to take her out of the game and try to make somebody else beat us,” said Robinson. “We face guarded her, denied her the ball and fortunately nobody else for them caught fire.”
Nunn, a sophomore, sank a pair of buckets in the first quarter, but went silent through the second and third frames, and ultimately finished with six total points. Robinson said he assigned junior forward Madeline Snow with pressing Nunn. He also put Jasmyn Allen and Jaylen Pleasant on the 5-foot-11 point guard at times.
For Mortimer Jordan, sophomore guard Bellah Machen was the game’s leading scorer with 14. Junior forward Reese Colburn added 12 points to go with several blocked shots and rebounds.
Despite some missed opportunities, the Blue Devils scored at least 10 points in each quarter and went to the half with a 26-8 advantage.
“We really didn’t shoot it well, to be honest with you. We missed a lot of wide open shots, but we were able to get some rebounds and just kind of chip away at it,” said Robinson. “But we shut them down and that’s what gave us the big cushion.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.