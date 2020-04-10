Nolan Dean found the right fit.
Mortimer Jordan’s 2020 sharp shooter went to Twitter on Thursday to announce his commitment to Birmingham Southern College.
Blessed to announce I will be furthering my academic and basketball career at Birmingham Southern College!! Go Panthers 🟡⚫️ pic.twitter.com/16fkuUgIbB— Nolan Dean (@nolan_dean22) April 10, 2020
For Dean, it was a combination of playing style and close proximity that drew him to BSC.
"I love the game of basketball and their style of play really fits me. It also gives me the opportunity to play close to home,” said Dean on Friday.
According to Blue Devils’ head coach Josh Golden, Dean led the team in 3-point shooting for three straight years and notched all-area honers twice. He averaged 12 points per game and shot 37% from beyond the arc as a senior last season.
He was one of two Mortimer Jordan players to earn All-North Jefferson News honors in 2019-20. The 6’4” senior says Birmingham Southern likes him as a shooting guard.
The MJHS Basketball Twitter account posted the following message on Thursday: “Proud of Nolan. Poured everything he had into our program for 4 years. Great player, better person. Future is bright!”
