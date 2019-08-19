On Nov. 30, 2018, Mortimer Jordan allowed a 10-point, fourth-quarter lead to slip away in the Class 5A semifinals against Clay-Central. That loss has haunted Blue Devil head coach Dusty Goode and the entire community for months.
“In 2002 me and my wife lost a child and I know this is not something like that, it’s not comparable to a football game but I think about that every day and I’ve thought about the ending to that Clay-Central every day and I think I will for the rest of my life,” Goode stated, regarding the loss.
With much talent returning on both sides of the ball, Mortimer Jordan has high hopes for this season and perhaps an unpleasant taste to lose.
On the offensive side of the spectrum, senior quarterback and three-year starter Kourtlan Marsh returns to call the signals. Marsh is coming off a very impressive junior season, as he passed for more than 2,000 yards and added another 1,000-plus rushing.
“I think Kourtlan is going to leave Mortimer Jordan as one of the best quarterbacks ever, and that’s big talk when you’re talking about a guy that’s in the NFL right now [Devlin Hodges],” said Goode.
Marsh currently holds scholarship offers from Army and Navy.
With 2018 All-NJN athlete Garek Hall’s departure, rising senior Garrett Helm is planned to help fill that offensive void alongside Keondrick Hankins. Helm recorded 628 rushing yards last season to go with another 670 yards from Hankins.
Defensively, three-year starter and senior middle linebacker Boo Prisoc will lead the army of 11. Prisoc racked up 117 tackles last fall, and will look to top that number this season. Helm also returns at starting linebacker alongside Prisoc.
The secondary will feature a completely new core, but Goode has faith in the next men up.
“The backend is going to be all new, but I believe we’re going to be as athletic as we’ve ever been,” Goode stated of the secondary.
After forfeiting home-field advantage in two playoff games last season, JefCoEd approved installation of a brand new turf field in Jimmie Trotter Stadium. The construction process began this summer and should be complete by Aug. 15.
“We’re thankful for it. We’re thankful for all the people that made it happen. But it doesn’t matter where we play, we’ve got to line up and play wherever we go. As a coach, I’m kind of excited because it’s going to free up a little time as far as painting the field and cutting the grass, but the kids don’t talk about it,” said Goode of the new turf field.
Mortimer Jordan will open up its season on Aug. 23 at Pleasant Grove. The Blue Devils debut their new field turf on Friday, Aug. 30 against Cullman.
More great shots of the new field at Jimmie Trotter Stadium. A big thanks to @Buzz_One1 for the images from the heavens. @jeharris2 @JeffDennisJwlrs @SheldonFox6 @speegs3340 @ChristinaWBRC @DonWVTM13 @Chris_Renkel pic.twitter.com/6UXUX21mvj— MJHS Football (@MJBlueDevils) August 16, 2019
Check out this video courtesy of @Buzz_One1 pic.twitter.com/5szXzj1E5U— MJHS Football (@MJBlueDevils) August 16, 2019
