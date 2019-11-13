It was a two-game sweep for the Blue Devils on Tuesday night at Leeds High School.
The Mortimer Jordan girls basketball team improved to 2-0 on the year with a 70-26 win over Leeds. The visiting Blue Devils went to the half with a 45-8 lead. Azia Tanks paced Mortimer Jordan with 13 points, Jaylen Pleasant provided 12 points and Bella Machen joined MacKenzie Watson with 11 points in the win.
The Mortimer Jordan boys basketball team earned its first win thanks in part to a big night from Nolan Dean, who poured in 18 points for the Blue Devils (1-1) on their way to a 64-47 road win at Leeds.
Caleb Speights and Aaron Devine each finished with 14 points to go with 10 more from Branson Swindle.
