It was a clean sweep for the home team on Tuesday night in Kimberly.
The Mortimer Jordan girls and boys basketball teams locked up Northwest Sup-Regional spots thanks to semifinal wins in the Class 5A, Area 11 Tournament. The girls opened up the evening with a 71-38 victory over Dora, followed by a 63-52 boys final over Corner.
For head coach Kelly Robinson and the Mortimer Jordan girls (22-9), it was a 3-point blizzard that polished off the Bulldogs. The Blue Devils, on a dominant evening for the backcourt, sank 12 triples from four different shooters.
Freshman Sarah Kanaday kept her hot streak alive with six long-range makes. Robinson said his freshman guard made an adjustment to her shot prior to a recent game at Gardendale, and the results have been positive. Kanaday put 21 points on Gardendale last month and followed with 12 more against Leeds, 21 against Clay-Chalkville, 12 against Good Hope and 18 points on Tuesday in the area tournament.
On Tuesday, several of those shots were created by freshman point guard Jaylen Pleasant, who was efficient with her drive and kick. She also finished with a game-high 19 points in the lopsided win.
Mortimer Jordan will play Jasper for the Area 11 championship on Thursday at 5 p.m.
The Mortimer Jordan boys (14-16) outscored Corner by 12 in the third quarter and held on for a 63-52 season-saving win.
Sophomore DJ Parks put four strong quarters together for the Blue Devils. He knocked down five shots from behind the arc and went home with 22 points for the home team.
Perhaps his biggest shots of the game came from the free-throw line, where he put the game away with seven fourth-quarter makes. Corner (14-14) more than doubled its point total in the fourth frame after entering on the wrong side of a 46-25 score, but Parks killed the comeback.
The Blue Devils scored nine of the game’s first 11 points and later held a 27-18 lead at the break. The third quarter was all Mortimer Jordan, as Parks buried a last-second 3-pointer to put his team on top 46-25.
For Corner, senior Gage Bandy led with 14 points, of which seven came from the charity stripe.
The Blue Devils will take on Jasper on Thursday for the Area 11 championship.
The Tabernacle Christian girls won a close one on the road Wednesday. Gracie Howard poured in 18 points to lead the Torches to a 48-46 victory over Masters Hand Christian.
Ashlyn Howard went scoreless through the first quarter, but surged on for 11 points from there.
