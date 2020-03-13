Austin Morris connected with a walk-off single for the Mortimer Jordan baseball team on Thursday in extra innings. The sophomore broke a 5-all score in the home-half of the ninth with his second hit and fourth RBI of the game. Morris also tripled home three runs in the first.
The 6-5 win completes Mortimer Jordan’s Class 5A, Area 11 sweep over Hayden. The Blue Devils (9-5, 2-2) beat Hayden 13-1 on Tuesday in five innings.
Mortimer Jordan opened things up with a five-run first to claim a 5-1 lead, but the Wildcats sent things into extras with three runs in the seventh.
The Mortimer Jordan softball team earned a 3-0 home win over Helena on Thursday. The fourth-ranked Blue Devils (7-3, 2-0) are scheduled to play in the Buccaneer Round Robin this weekend.
The seventh-ranked Corner baseball team completed its second straight Class 5A, Area 11 sweep on Thursday night at home. The Yellow Jackets (14-1, 4-0) beat Dora 11-0 on Monday on the road and followed with a 13-5 victory at home on Thursday.
Corner on Thursday peppered the Bulldogs with six extra-base hits, including doubles from Andrew Baker, Hayes Brown, Cole Burkett, Justin Cummings and Tanner Hayes, and a triple from Tyler McNiese.
Offense came in waves for Corner, as Baker, Burkett and Colin Daniel swung in two RBIs apiece. The Yellow Jackets finished with 10 hits and scored multiple runs in the first, second, third and sixth innings.
The Corner softball team won its second Class 5A, Area 11 game of the year on Thursday. Offense traveled well for the Jackets (9-4, 2-1) in a 12-1 win at Jasper in five innings.
Montevallo signee Lauren Higginbotham went 3 for 4 with three RBIs, as Corner pummeled the vikings with 15 hits in the win. McKenzie Wagnon finished with a double, a single and three RBIs. Jaden Goodwin went 3 for 4 with an RBI and two runs scored.
Mackenzie Self allowed two hits and one run in four innings pitched for the visitors.
The Gardendale baseball team scattered 13 hits on Thursday in an 11-3 win at Pinson Valley. Colby Tittle drove in three Gardendale runs with a double and a single, Presley Walker homered and Eli Moore earned the win in four innings pitched.
Offensively, Moore finished with two hits to match Tittle and CJ Bryant. David Harris led the Rockets (7-4) with three singles.
A five-run third doomed the Gardendale softball team on Thursday at Pinson Valley. The No. 7 Rockets (9-6) took a 3-0 lead early on, but opened the door to five Pinson Valley runs in the bottom of the third and ultimately went on to lose by a final of 5-3.
For the Indians, Kylie Hicks delivered a two-run blast to go with a two-run double from Kyla Smith.
Senior Abbie Waters was responsible for three of Gardendale’s five total hits, and scored two of the team’s three runs.
Freshman Mckenzie Cagle and senior Jordan Walker teamed up in the circle for Pinson Valley. Walker tossed four shutout innings with three strikeouts and Cagle earned the win in her three innings of work.
