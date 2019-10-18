KIMBERLY—With area tournament play slated for next week, Class 5A Mortimer Jordan hosted Class 6A Gardendale for senior night on Thursday.
The Blue Devils (37-9, 3-2 Class 5A, Area 11) set the pace for much of the night, pulling away with a 3-0 (25-22, 25-20, 25-15) victory in front of their home crowd. Mortimer Jordan is now 4-0 against the Rockets (24-14, 7-0 Class 6A, Area 11) in 2019.
“For some reason I think the girls just get up a little more for Gardendale,” said second-year Mortimer Jordan head coach Tonya Helm. “The girls know how good Merritt Beason is and I think it’s a challenge for them and that makes them want to step up and play well.”
Beason—a 6-3 junior with more than 500 kills on the season—had her moments and kept Gardendale close throughout the first two sets, but Helm was able to limit her just enough to complete the sweep.
“We know she’s a very good player and she’s going to get her share of kills form the front row, especially,” said Helm. “Our main thing was just to try to minimize the points she wins on the front row and win as many as we can when she’s on the back row, so I think we did a good job of that.”
The opening set was even at 21-all, but Mortimer Jordan would close the door by claiming four of the next five points. Gracie Childers, one of eight seniors honored on Thursday evening, hammered home a kill for the final act of Set 1.
The Blue Devils’ Class of 2020 includes, Childers, Laura Kirby, Sara Class, Danilyn Moore, Christany Barnes, Madi Maze, Haylee Roberts and Mackenzie Glenn.
“This is a special group of seniors that I have,” said Helm. “I coaches six of the eight at the middle school, so they were a fun group back at the middle school and to see them graduating and playing like they did on senior night is something special.”
Set 2 was neck-and-neck early on, as ties were held at 5, 6, 7, 9, 11, 12, 13 and 14. Again, the Blue Devils played well under pressure down the stretch, pushing it home with a 5-1 run for a 25-20 final.
It was all Mortimer Jordan in Set 3, as the home team built a 13-7 advantage and eased on for the win. The final volley held for several seconds before Gardendale junior Sally Ann Peacock shot beyond the back line for a 25-15 final.
Here’s the final volley of Mortimer Jordan’s Thursday-night sweep of Gardendale. The Blue Devils won 25-22, 25-20, 25-15 on senior night. pic.twitter.com/otaBrrZJC3— Erik Harris (@jeharris2) October 18, 2019
The Rockets will host the 6A, Area 11 tournament next Tuesday and draw No.4-seed Jackson-Olin in the semifinals at 1:45 p.m. The winner of that match will play the winner of Minor-Carver for the area title at 4:30 p.m. The champion and runner-up will advance to super regional play in Huntsville.
Mortimer Jordan will travel to Jasper for the 5A, Area 11 tournament on Monday. The winner of their 1:30 p.m. bout with Hayden also gets a super regional bid and a shot at either Jasper, Corner or Dora in the area finals at 4:30 p.m.
“Our season comes down to one match and we’ve battled with them [Hayden] all season,” said Helm of her team’s impending match with Hayden. “We know it’s going to be a battle, but I think if we play like we’re capable of playing and can pass the ball well and play more consistently than we have early on against them in matches, I think we have a good chance.”
The Blue Devils are 3-1 against the Wildcats this season, winning eight of their 14 total sets against them.
