KIMBERLY—The lights burned at both fields on Thursday night in Kimberly.
In a baseball-softball double feature, the Blue Devils came away with the evening split.
On the softball field, Mortimer Jordan senior Madi Maze pitched a seven-inning shutout to score a 7-0 victory over Dora. Maze started with back-to-back-to-back strikeouts in the first and went on to punch out 14 Bulldogs in the win.
Her run support arrived early thanks to an RBI groundout in the home-half of the first by Brooke Nash and the subsequent two-run blast by Mikayla McCain. The sophomore cleared the fence in right field to punctuate a three-run first.
Blue Devil outfielder Maia Townsend later legged out an infield single in the fourth, and quickly scored from first when Maze lined a triple into center field. Mortimer Jordan led 5-0 going to the fifth.
The home win improves the Blue Devils to 2-2 on the year.
A few steps away on the baseball field, Mortimer Jordan (6-2) struggled against Clay-Chalkville senior Noah Lessley in a 4-0 loss. Lessley went six innings, throwing 125 pitches and striking out eight batters. He and Richard Baker combined to hold the Blue Devils hitless on Thursday night.
Baker looped into a misjudgment in right field in the second inning, resulting in a two-run triple. The Cougars loaded the bases in the sixth to add two insurance runs.
Senior pitcher Garrett Pannell was productive on the mound and at the plate on Wednesday when the Blue Devils went by Pinson Valley, 8-5. The righty went four innings on the hill, allowing two hits and three runs (one earned) while striking out two batters.
Pinson Valley jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top-half of the first, but Mortimer Jordan answered with two crooked numbers in the second (four runs) and fourth (three runs) innings. At the plate, Pannell went for two hits and a pair of RBIs.
Tripp Horton scored three runs and drove in another to go with a one-hit, one-run, one-RBI effort from sophomore Austin Morris.
