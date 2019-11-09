KIMBERLY—In a very one-sided affair, Mortimer Jordan (9-2) punched its ticket to the second round of the class 5A playoffs with a dominant 41-14 victory over Boaz (4-7) in Jimmie Trotter Stadium. This marks the eighth straight win for the Blue Devils after a 1-2 start.
Boaz was first on the scoreboard. Pirate quarterback Easton Hardin connected with Eli Jacobs for 26 yards to give Boaz a touchdown lead with 4:21 remaining in the first quarter.
Mortimer Jordan’s first two drives ended in a punt and a missed field goal, but the offense eventually clicked. On their third drive of the night, the Blue Devils crafted a 62-yard drive, and Kourtlan Marsh kept the ball himself for a 3-yard touchdown to tie things up at 7 early in the second.
The Blue Devils’ final drives of the first half would both end in touchdowns. The first score saw Keondrick Hankins spin off a Boaz defender and step into the end zone for a 10-yard touchdown run, and the second saw running back Garrett Helm speed his way past the entire Boaz defense for 24 yards to give the Blue Devils a 21-7 advantage.
The visitors were not finished fighting in the opening half. Boaz sparked an 81-yard drive in the final two minutes, and Jacobs threw his second touchdown pass, this time to Quez Kelly for 27 yards. The Pirates still trailed by 7 at the half.
The Jordan offense fired on every cylinder in the second half; on its first series, Mortimer Jordan drove 69 yards down the turf, and Hankins scored his second touchdown of the night for 5 yards to give his team a 28-14 lead early in the third.
Hankins’s third score came after he capped off a 71-yard Blue Devil drive with a simple 1-yard touchdown carry. Jordan added its final points to the scoreboard after Austin Morris accepted a screen pass from Marsh and accelerated for a 16-yard touchdown.
After the Blue Devil defense stopped Boaz one final time, Marsh kneeled out the clock, and Mortimer Jordan won its first playoff game of the season in a 41-14 effort.
Mortimer Jordan’s defense simply did not allow Boaz to run the ball. The Blue Devils held the Pirates to -14 yards on the ground after a spectacular performance by the Jordan defensive front.
Boaz was able to move the football through the air, but the Blue Devils made stops when it counted most. The Pirates committed three turnovers in the second half, including an interception by Logan Duffner.
Marsh had another outstanding performance to add onto his successful season. The senior passed for 201 on 11 completions, and ran for 61 yards on 9 carries.
Hankins pulled out a hat trick with three touchdowns. The all-around back produced 147 total yards, with 94 rushing yards and 53 receiving yards.
Mortimer Jordan is still on a revenge tour after the heartbreaking loss in the semi-finals last season. That tour continues next week as the Blue Devils travel to Guntersville (8-3) in Round 2.
