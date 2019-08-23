A substitution infraction, a muffed punt return and an offside penalty ultimately cost Pinson Valley (0-1) a Week 0 win, as a late nine-point lead slipped away against Hewitt-Trussville (1-0). The Indians fell by a count of 33-40.
The first occurred late in the third quarter when Hewitt-Trussville lined up to punt while Pinson Valley had 12 men on the field. The penalty gave the Huskies a very manageable fourth-and-two, and after picking up the first, they finished the drive with a touchdown run.
Calling a fair catch at Hewitt-Trussville’s 40-yard line, Tez Johnson let the ball roll off his fingertips, giving the ball back to the Huskies in the fourth quarter; Hewitt-Trussville scored following the turnover. The last miscue took place on Hewitt’s game-winning drive after multiple linemen jumped offsides on a Hewitt-Trussville fourth-and-one.
One of the biggest questions for Pinson this offseason was the quarterback position, and it appears to have been answered. Senior Barry White proved that he is ready to fill in the role for Bo Nix. White completed 15 of 20 passes for 250 yards with four touchdowns.
His first score through the air came on the opening drive when he connected with Jaquel Fells for 67 yards down the left sideline for a touchdown that gave Pinson Valley a 7-0 lead. The next offensive drive saw White throw a back-shoulder fade to Kool-Aid McKinstry for a 23-yard score.
Hewitt answered with two scores, but consecutive missed PAT’s allowed the Indians to keep a 14-12 lead.
Pinson extended its lead to 9 when senior Jay Sharp walked in the end-zone for 2 yards. After Hewitt-Trussville running back ran for a 53-yard score, Pinson Valley led 21-18 at the half.
Pinson Valley recovered the opening kick of the second half with outstanding field position, after the Huskies return team let the ball roll for too long. The Indians capitalized on this golden opportunity as White connected with Johnson on a slant route for 7 yards. This gave Pinson a 27-18 lead.
The defenses got after it for most of the third quarter, but with a little over one minute remaining, Hewitt running back Sean Jackson rushed for a 7-yard touchdown off a counter. Going into the fourth, the Indians lead 27-25.
Midway through the fourth quarter, Husky receiver Omari Kelly took a reverse and turned it into a 17-yard score, putting the Huskies up 33-27. Pinson Valley answered right back after White completed a 40-yard dime to Mike Sharp on third-and-10; the next play, Johnson made a spectacular catch from White at the back of the end zone, tying the game at 33.
The Huskies then produced a game-winning drive, being capped off by a 39-yard touchdown sprint by Goodwin. After a Pinson three-and-out, the Huskies ran the clock out and walked away with a thrilling victory.
The Indian defense just could not find an answer for Goodwin. The Auburn commit rushed for 227 yards and four touchdowns.
Losing an opener and bouncing back is very familiar to Pinson Valley. Last season, Pinson got blown out by Hoover 52-14, but still swept the rest of its schedule and brought home a state title.
Next week, the Indians will travel to Ramsay in hopes of repeating what they did last season.
