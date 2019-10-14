Devlin Hodges was the recipient of Sunday night’s game ball.
The former Mortimer Jordan and Samford quarterback helped lead the Pittsburgh Steelers (2-4) to their second win of the season with a 24-17 decision over the Los Angeles Chargers (2-4) in front of a primetime Sunday Night Football audience of 12.53 million.
#LIVE: Devlin Hodges addresses the media following our win over LA.@budlight https://t.co/KwCDbtijka— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) October 14, 2019
Hodges quarterbacked the road team to the tune of 15 of 20 for 132 yards passing, a second-quarter touchdown and a fourth-quarter interception. He checked the ball down on third-and-8, setting up running back James Conner for a 26-yard touchdown down the right sideline for a 21-0 advantage.
It was the rookie’s first NFL touchdown, which came in his first-career start in the Black and Gold. He ran down the field to celebrate with Conner in the end zone in Carson, Cal.
“I’m just so proud of the guys on getting a big win and it’s nice getting a win in my first start and I could not have done it without the guys in the locker room,” said Hodges during his post-game interview.
Hodges saw his first action last week after Steelers’ starter Mason Rudolph went down with an injury during the third quarter of a home game against Baltimore. He went on to complete 7 of 9 passes for 68 yards in a 26-23 overtime loss.
“I felt comfortable,” said Hodges of his relief efforts in Week 5. “I’ve been ready for this moment and coach didn’t hold back at all, as you can see, we kept throwing the ball, so I’ve just got to go in to see what I can do better to get ready for next week.”
In his five-plus quarters of professional football action, the 6-foot-1 righty out of Morris is completing 75.9% of his passes (22 of 29) for 200 yards to go with a QBR of 91.2.
Pittsburgh now enters a bye week and will return to acton of Oct. 28 when the Miami Dolphins visit Heinz Field. Rudolph, who initially took over for longtime Steelers starter Ben Roethlisberger following his season-ending injury in Week 2, is expected to take over as the team’s starter in time for Miami, according to reports.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.