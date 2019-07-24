The 2019 edition of All-Star Sports Week has come and gone, but not before a few local products could state their case in multiple arenas. In total, seven students and one coach represented the NJN-coverage area last week during the annual Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) All-Star Sports Week and Summer Conference in Montgomery.
Mortimer Jordan right-hander Madi Maze tossed 2 2/3 innings of MVP-quality work last Wednesday during the North-South All-Star Softball doubleheader at Lagoon Park. Maze and her North squad fell 6-3 and 5-4 to the South representatives, but the rising senior claimed four strikeouts in two-plus scoreless innings of work. She also played a little offense with one hit and one run scored to earn North MVP honors.
Gardendale right fielder Abbie Waters joined Maze on the North softball roster, and delivered with an infield single in Game 1 of the doubleheader. Gardendale’s Barry Brake served as head coach of the North side as the South pulled a two-game sweep to cut the all-time series deficit to 25-22-3.
Corner pitcher Brayden Rowe was the only local player listed on the North All-Star Baseball roster. The righty earned the start in Game 1 of last Tuesday’s doubleheader in Riverwalk Stadium, striking out two batters and allowing a single hit in two innings of work. He later drew a walk and scored in his only plate appearance in the nightcap.
The South claimed a two-game sweep on the baseball diamond, 16-7 and 18-16, to pull within 23-14-1 in the overall series.
NJN Basketball Player of the Year Kameron Woods of Pinson Valley scored 14 points for the North last Tuesday in Alabama State University’s Acadome. The South boys cruised to an 88-75 win to cut the all-time series deficit to 48-29.
The annual North- South All-Star Football Game, unlike the previously mentioned sports which only allow upcoming senior student-athletes to compete in All-Star Sports Week, fields its rosters with recent high school graduates. Mortimer Jordan placed three members of its 2019 Class on the North football roster, including receiver Ronnie Wright, athlete Garek Hall and offensive lineman Corey Belcher.
Wright pulled down one reception for 10 yards during the South’s 22-19 win last Thursday night in the Cramton Bowl. That win bumps the South’s overall series lead to 31-27-2.
2019 North-South All-Star Results
- Football: South 22, North 19 (South leads series 31-27-2)
- Girls Golf: North 58.5, South 55.5 (North leads series 1-0)
- Boys Golf: North 63.5, South 50.5 (North leads series 1-0)
- Girls Tennis: North 8, South 1 (North leads series 1-0)
- Boys Tennis: North 8, South 1 (North leads series 1-0)
- Volleyball: South 3, North 0 (25-17, 25-23, 25-18) – (North leads series 14-8)
- Softball: Game 1--South 6, North 2 (North leads series 25-22-3). Game 2--South 5, North 4
- Girls Soccer: South 3, North 1 (North leads series 15-3-1)
- Boys Soccer: North 3, South 0, (North leads series s 12-4-1)
- Girls’ Basketball: North 65, South 56 (North leads series 20-3)
- Boys’ Basketball: South 88, North 75 (North leads series 48-29)
- Baseball: South 16-18, North 7-16 (North leads series 23-14-1)
- Cross Country: South Girls 19, North Girls 36 (South leads series 2-1). North Boys 27, South Boys 28 (North leads series 2-1)
